In March, The Used moved on from working with guitarist Justin Shekoski and it appears as though the split was anything but amicable. According to a report from TMZ, the band has taken out a restraining order against the guitarist.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Shekoski had threatened violence against his bandmates and even threatened to "fucking hang [him]self in the middle of a show." The band also cited some threatening texts as well in their filing, with one stating that "retaliation" was "the only way to get justice." Shekoski also accused the band of stealing his creative work. The band was reportedly granted the restraining order, which means that Shekoski must stay 100 yards away from the group or any place that they play.

Shekoski, who previously played with Saosin, joined the group in 2015 while Quinn Allman was taking a year long hiatus. Eventually the group split with Allman, with Shekoski taking over the position. Things didn't exactly end well with Allman either, as the guitarist filed suit against the band last November over proceeds from touring, album and merchandise sales, as well as damages for late and irregular royalty payments.

The Used have called upon Hell or Highwater's Joey Bradford to handle guitar duties after the split with Shekoski. The Used just played Carolina Rebellion this weekend and will continue their current leg of dates through May 25 when they perform at Rocklahoma. After that, they'll take part in the Vans Warped Tour's final run this summer, starting their participation June 21 in Pomona, Calif. See all of their dates here.

