Riot Fest Cancels 2020 Festival, Announces 2021 Headliners

Riot Fest has postponed its 2020 festival due to COVID-19, announcing a huge chunk of their newly-announced 2021 lineup.

My Chemical Romance was initially revealed as Riot Fest's 2020 headliner, but even with this year's cancellation, MCR will play Riot Fest next year. Along with My Chem, headliners include Smashing Pumpkins, Run the Jewels and the Pixies, while Coheed & Cambria, Taking Back Sunday, Sublime with Rome, New Found Glory and plenty of other bands have been announced.

Riot Fest 2021 will take place from Sept. 16-19 in Chicago, Ill. at Douglas Park. Check out the current lineup below and check the fest's official website for more acts to be announced.

