What are you doing in late May? The annual Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival will return to Las Vegas at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center the weekend of May 25-28 and the lineup for the 2018 edition has now been released.

Rise Against are currently supporting their 2017 effort Wolves, which enjoyed great early success with the long-running radio hit "The Violence." NOFX have received acclaim for their 2016 album First Ditch Effort, featuring "Six Years on Dope," "I Don't Like Me Anymore" and "Oxy Moronic." And At the Drive In made their recording return after 17 years earlier this spring with the new album in*ter a*li*a.

As the name suggests, there will be a bowling tourney involved amidst all the music. Fans can also look for a Texas Hold 'Em poker tournament, punk rock movie screenings, pool parties and comedy shows all taking place during the weekend as well. You can check into all of the ticketing packages and get info on hotels and lodging by heading here.

2018 Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival