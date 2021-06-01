This release day will truly be something special for Rise Against as the band is being saluted in their home city of Chicago with "Rise Against Day" this coming Friday (June 4). In advance of the special day and new album release, the band have also issued their latest song, "Talking to Ourselves," which can be heard below.

The band's ninth studio album, Nowhere Generation, is set to drop this Friday (June 4) and Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot has proclaimed it "Rise Against Day" in Chicago. The Windy City is where the band formed in 1999 and two of the members still reside in Chicago all these years later.

To mark the occasion, Rise Against will take over Reckless Records in Wicker Park at 5PM CT for a special in-store appearance. Fifty lucky fans who purchase a copy of the new album will have a chance to return and catch Tim McIlrath's acoustic solo set at the store. After the performance, the band will sign copies of the album for all in attendance.

As stated, Rise Against are giving fans one more taste of new music before the album drops this Friday, with "Talking to Ourselves" just arriving. "I’ve never thought of our songs as ‘brave' or ‘bold,'" said McIlrath, “I think of them as just common sense. When you feel that no one is listening to you, you tend to talk louder, and when you feel no one notices you, you start doing things to get their attention. That’s what this song is about.” If you like the song, it's available for streaming here.

With the new album set to drop and a day of celebration planned in Chicago this Friday, the next big thing for the band is a return to the concert stage. The group recently announced a late summer run and all dates and ticketing info can be found at their website.

Rise Against, "Talking To Ourselves"