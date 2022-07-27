Two tracks from Rob Zombie's upcoming The Munsters movie emerged on Tuesday (July 26), according to Bloody Disgusting and Revolver. The spooky, kitschy selections — in keeping with the rocker's uniqueness as an auteur – are called "It's Zombo (The Zombo Theme)" and "The House of Zombo."

However, there's no need to wait for the official soundtrack to own them — the two tunes are already available on the It's Zombo! 12" single from Waxwork Records. The full soundtrack arrives in September. Zombie's The Munsters comes to home video (digital, Blu-ray and DVD) on Sept. 27. It will then stream on Netflix.

The Munsters Soundtrack, "It's Zombo (The Zombo Theme)"

The two tracks aren't Zombie-sung selections like his 2003 House of 1000 Corpses title cut. (Though it's yet to be seen if The Munsters will feature a Zombie-led number or two.) "It's Zombo" is sung by characters from the film, while "The House of Zombo" is more of a sound effects display.

But who's Zombo? Zombo is a character from the original The Munsters TV sitcom from the 1960s. It follows the fictional lives of the Frankenstein-like Herman Munster, his vampiric wife, Lily, her grandfather, their niece, Marilyn, and the couple's werewolf son, Eddie. Zombie's "Dragula" was named after a vehicle from the show.

The Munsters Soundtrack, "The House of Zombo"

From Waxwork Records:

Greetings freaks and fiends! Come join Zombo for a ghoulishly good time and enjoy two spook-tacular songs from the all-new Rob Zombie feature film, 'The Munsters'! Waxwork Records is thrilled to present 'It's Zombo' and "The House of Zombo" as a deluxe 12" single pressed to 180-gram 'Ghoul White' vinyl! Featuring performances by Rob Zombie, Sheri Moon Zombie, Jeff Daniel Phillips, with new and original music by Rob Zombie and Zeuss! Housed in a haunted heavyweight jacket with matte satin coating presented with all new art by Rob Zombie! Fans of spooky sound-fx records won't want to miss out on this slab of wicked wax! Rob Zombie ('House of 1000 Corpses', 'The Devil's Rejects', '3 From Hell') digs up the origin story of everyone's favorite monster family in the brand-new movie, 'The Munsters', a hilarious and heartfelt comedy about Lily and Herman's courtship that is sure to surprise and delight fans of all ages. Showcasing Zombie's signature stylized look and vibrant color palette. Look out for the complete original soundtrack 2xLP coming [in] September!

It's Zombo! 12" Single Artwork