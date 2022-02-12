Rob Zombie Reveals Another Set Photo From ‘The Munsters’ Movie

Rob Zombie recently released another photo from the set of the upcoming movie adaptation of The Munsters. The photo reveals that Jorge Gracia will be featured in the film as Floop, Dr. Wolfgang's assistant and Herman Munster's best friend. Check out the first look at Garcia as Floop below.

Garcia is most known for playing Hugo Reyes in the ABC drama series Lost. He has also played Jerry Ortega in Hawaii Five-O and acted in Adam Sandler's The Ridiculous 6.

Zombie's The Munsters revival is based on the television series of the same name from 1960. The show followed a family of monsters, including vampires, a werewolf and Frankenstein's monster, as they move from Transylvania to a suburb in America. It aired on CBS for two easons, and has spawned a number of films and reboot attempts over the years.

Sheri Moon Zombie (the rocker's wife) and Jeff Daniel Phillips will play Lily and Herman Munster. Daniel Roebuck, Richard Brake and Sylvester McCoy also all star in the film.

It's easy to see how excited Zombie is about the film simply based on how much he posts about it on his Instagram account. Previously, he shared a look at 1313 Mockingbird Lane, the home of the monsters. He also shared a look at the filming location of The Munsters in Budapest, Hungary.

Zombie made his directorial debut with House of 1000 Corpses in 2003. Since then, he has worked on numerous other horror films, like The Devil's Rejects, The Lords of Salem, 3 From Hell, and a 2007 Halloween remake.