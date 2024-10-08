One of Spirit Halloween’s Two Rob Zombie Masks Is Sold Out

Spirit Halloween has two Rob Zombie masks, but one of them is currently sold out.

The popular holiday pop-up retail chain offers annual wares for Halloween costumes, including a pretty impressive assortment of masks. You can find some of the most legendary creatures and villains from classic holiday films, aliens, clowns and, yes, the visage of the rugged "Dragula" hit writer and House of 1000 Corpses filmmaker.

You'll have to put together the rest of your Rob Zombie costume on your own, but if you cut up some old clothes now, bury them outside and dig them back up before Oct. 31, then consider it already done.

Below, you'll see the sold-out mask and the one you can still purchase. Both are officially licensed, too.

Sold Out Rob Zombie Mask

The sold-out Rob Zombie mask at Spirit Halloween has one five-star review dating back to six years ago. That review simply states, "the best mask ever."

Unfortunately, you won't have the opportunity to see if the mask is worthy of such high praise. You can adore the ghoulish pale grey/green face and complementary grey/green hair color combo directly below, though.

The Rob Zombie Mask You Can Still Get

The Spirit Halloween Rob Zombie mask still up for grabs has a one-star rating with no review.

The product description boasts, "This mask features cracked skin, long hair with dingy green and brown highlights, and a thick beard."

Visit the Spirit Halloween webstore to check out more details about the Rob Zombie mask.