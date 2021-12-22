Tye Trujillo, the son of Metallica's Robert Trujillo, played a show the other night in San Francisco, Calif. with his band OTTTO. The show was part of a series of events to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Metallica.

Trujillo plays bass in OTTTO, and is joined by vocalist Bryan Noah Ferretti and Patrick "Triko" Chavez on the drums. The trio played this past Saturday (Dec. 18) at a venue called the Chapel, and shared the bill with Taipei Houston — featuring the sons of Lars Ulrich — and a Georgia-based group called Bastardane, as part of Metallica's "San Francisco Takeover."

Fan-filmed footage from OTTTO's full nine-song, 45-minute-set can be seen below.

OTTTO's debut self-titled EP came out in 2019, and their first full-length record is expected to come out in the spring of 2022. Previously, Trujillo had also been a part of Suspect208, which also featured Slash's son London Hudson on drums and the late Scott Weiland's son Noah Weiland on vocals. The group released a couple of tracks during their short tenure before calling it quits in May of this year.

Metallica played two shows over the weekend at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Dec. 17 and 19 — see the full set list and photos from the first show here. They played "Fixxxer" from their 1997 album Reload live for the very first time during the opening show. Both performances will be streamable through The Coda Collection and Amazon Prime from Dec. 24 through the 27, find out more details at this location.

Ottto Live - Full Set San Francisco December 2021