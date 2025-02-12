Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Names 2025 Nominees – Our Response

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced the 14 acts that could potentially become the 2025 induction class and we at Loudwire have some thoughts.

The 2025 short list of nominees includes Bad Company, The Black Crowes, Mariah Carey, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Cyndi Lauper, Mana, Joy Division / New Order, Oasis, Outkast, Phish, Soundgarden and The White Stripes, providing a wide representation of successful music across the rock era (1955 to present).

As the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's first induction class came in 1986, there has been a lot of catching up to do, which is why you see performers who experienced their prime in the '60s, '70s and '80s still among the nominees, some even getting their first nomination though being eligible for years.

There will always be fanbases upset that they've been passed over for yet another year, while others are just happy to be nominated at all and hoping that this is the year they finally join some of the greats of the rock and roll era of music.

For this roundtable, Loudwire's staffers have taken on some of the big questions after seeing the 2025 nominees list. See what we had to say and let us know what you'd answer yourself.

What First-Time Nominee Were You Most Excited to See Finally Be Recognized?

Joe DiVita: As much as I do sincerely love Chubby Checker’s “The Twist,” seeing Billy Idol up there surprised me the most. Even though I’ve been covering Grammy announcements for nearly a decade, I guess it never dawned on me that the Hall hadn’t once dared to put his name on the nomination list.

The rebellious attitude of punk rock coupled with new wave touches of the time catapulted Billy Idol to superstardom. When you think of rock star, Idol’s name can never be far down your mental list.

Billy Idol, "Rebel Yell"

Chad Childers: Bad Company. They’ve long been one of my favorite ‘70s bands and I feel like they’ve been overlooked for far too long. The fact that they’re just now getting their first Rock Hall nomination is a bit shocking. The hits are there, and they even enjoyed a great second act with the late Brian Howe keeping them relevant at radio into the ‘90s.

In particular, this would be a sweet nomination for frontman Paul Rodgers, who is one of the all-time great rock voices through his time in Free, Bad Company, The Firm and Queen. What a range, what versatility and isn’t it about time?

Bad Company, "Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy"

Lauryn Schaffner: The Black Crowes are a band my parents had on blast all the time on road trips when I was growing up, so I became a fan by default. But they’re truly one of the coolest rock bands in my opinion, because they came out in the early ‘90s when grunge and alternative were what was popular, but they had a bluesy style reminiscent of Aerosmith and Led Zeppelin.

Bluesy rock wasn’t really “in” at the time anymore, yet they showed that staying true to your roots can pay off in great ways. And their latest album Happiness Bastards sounds like something they would have put out three decades ago, so they’ve stayed true to it all along. That’s admirable.

The Black Crowes, "She Talks to Angels"

Which of the 2025 Nominees Should Be the First Selection and Why?

Lauryn Schaffner: Soundgarden were the first of the “Big 4” grunge bands to release a song (1987’s ‘Hunted Down’). They played as much of a role in the development of grunge as Melvins, Mudhoney or any of the other bands who are credited with “inventing” the style — but Nirvana always get the recognition before anyone else. They’re in, so Soundgarden should undoubtedly be next.

Chris Cornell was one of the strongest vocalists that we’ve ever had in rock ‘n’ roll, and I’m afraid it’ll be quite some time before someone with that kind of range (who can also play guitar) comes around. Not to mention how poetic of a songwriter he was.

You can’t talk about Soundgarden as if Chris was the only member, though. Kim Thayil has such a unique guitar tone and riffing style, and Matt Cameron is basically this generation’s John Bonham. Hiro Yamamoto and Ben Shepherd were also pivotal to the band’s impact and legacy, so they’re just overall an exceptionally strong group of musicians that deserve to be inducted yesterday.

Joe DiVita: No contest: Soundgarden.

What I love so much about grunge is that its prime movers all sounded so vastly different from one another. Of the grunge ‘Big 4’ (which also includes) Nirvana, Alice in Chains and Pearl Jam), Soundgarden have the most depth and range within the catalog. And as a pure singer, Cornell possessed the most jaw-dropping talent — the necessary ingredient to offer calm in the somber, delicate moments and go for the throat during the most aggressive parts.

Soundgarden, "Fell On Black Days"

Chad Childers: Yes, Lauryn and Joe are right. It’s hard to argue against Soundgarden. I feel like they have the strongest resume on here. When you think of grunge, Nirvana and Pearl Jam often come to mind, and even Alice in Chains who are noticeably missing. But Soundgarden was there first. And they even had an imprint on some of their peers who are already in. Should this be the year that Cornell’s final works with his Soundgarden bandmates finally see the light of day, a Rock Hall induction would be the ultimate cherry on a great year.

I would also be thrilled to see Bad Company, Oasis and Billy Idol hear their names called.

What Band Is the Most Glaring Rock Hall Snub That Is Not Even Among This Year's Nominees?

Joe DiVita: Iron Maiden are my favorite band, but it would be too easy to put them down here. Bruce Dickinson has routinely mocked the organization and I seriously doubt they’d show up to perform if chosen for induction. So let’s go with… Motorhead!

The band’s three classic members have all died, but longtime members Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee should also be nominated as part of Motorhead. You don’t need me to convince you why they belong — we all already know.

Chad Childers: Joe very well summed up why Iron Maiden should be there and it’s an obvious no brainer, so I’m going to give some attention to a band that should get discussed more - Pixies. They enjoyed a dominant run at college rock radio in the late ‘80s with their killer Kim Deal bass lines, raw and visceral Black Francis vocals and a unique vibe that stood out amongst their peers.

The Rock Hall asks their voters to consider the impact on music culture and influence on other musicians that have followed. Pixies served as the blueprint for many of the grunge bands that would take over the ‘90s. Bands ranging from Nirvana to Weezer have pulled from Pixies’ heyday, while Deftones quiet-loud mastery is a nod to a band that was definitely before their time. You can’t look at ‘90s grunge and even some of the nu-metal era that followed and not see a through-line dating back to the Pixies.

Honestly, there are so many bands that could have been nominated this year that fit the bill of influence and cultural relevance and I could easily make arguments for Korn and Pantera as well.

READ MORE: Fans React to 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Snubs

Lauryn Schaffner: My heart wants to say Alice in Chains because they’re one of my all-time favorite artists, and they’re a pretty popular pick amongst Loudwire’s audience too. But since I’m already banking on Soundgarden getting in this year, I’ll go with an artist that represents another style and second Chad — Pantera.

They paved the way for a whole new style of heavy music in the ‘90s, allowing metal to thrive while grunge and alternative took over on the rock side. And they’ve stood the test of time. Their comeback in 2022 was one of the biggest bits of news in a long time, and one can argue that some people actually went to see Metallica’s tour because they really wanted to see Pantera play (it’s me, I’m people).

Which Newly Eligible Band Should Be the First Rock Hall Inductee?

Chad Childers: This may be one of the more slam dunk questions. It’s gotta be Linkin Park. They simply brought something different from their nu-metal era peers and the songwriting connected with fans in such a personal way. That’s perhaps why they were able to knock down genre barriers and became one of the biggest selling bands of the 21st Century.

Disturbed out of the newly eligible bands may also get a look someday as well, but I feel like Linkin Park will be the first 2000 band to get that call.

Joe DiVita: Linkin Park, for sure! It’s something we as fans have known is more than deserving the instant they become eligible. This is that first year, but they got snubbed.

If the band hadn’t reunited last year, if they hadn’t dropped a great comeback record, if they hadn’t topped festival bills, if they hadn’t set foot inside stadiums, if they hadn’t mounted one of the most instantly successful comeback with a new singer in rock history… then, yeah, maybe wait it out.

Please, Rock Hall, don’t make Linkin Park another long-overdue band. You induct rap and hip-hop artists regularly now. Why not opt for a band from both worlds?

Lauryn Schaffner: I never like having the same answer as everyone else, but Linkin Park is the obvious choice here. Of all of the newly eligible bands, Linkin Park have had the biggest influence on younger generations of musicians. Plus, their comeback last year would have made a 2025 induction even more epic.

Hopefully next year.

LInkin Park, "In the End"

Which Non-Rock + Metal Nominee Would You Vote In and Why?

Joe DiVita: Mariah Carey. She can hit whistle tone. And she irritates everyone around Christmas. Making the public writhe because of your music is pretty rock ‘n’ roll to me.

Chad Childers: The combined Joy Division / New Order nomination gets my vote here. Yes, Mariah Carey sold tons of records and Outkast are one of rap’s great acts, but I feel like with Joy Division and later New Order, this “Madchester” outfit was bringing something fresh and influential to the table that opened the door and often led the way in ‘80s synth-based rock. And their longevity in continually pushing their music makes them the godfathers (and godmother) of this sound.

Lauryn Schaffner: Yay, I get to have a different answer on this one! Cyndi Lauper, hands down. She’s an icon, always has been and always will be. Even if you don’t love her music, she’s always had her own aesthetic and style, and she owns it. That’s a rockstar to me.

We've had our say. The Rock Hall voting ball will now have theirs. The 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction class will be announced in late April with a fall 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony set to take place at a still to be determined date in Los Angeles this fall.