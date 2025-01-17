Rock Fest Reveals 2025 Daily Lineups

The folks behind the annual summer festival Rock Fest have revealed the 2025 lineup, which features the elevation of one of the hottest young bands to headline status for one of the days. That would be Bad Omens, who will close out the music weekend on Saturday, July 19 after two previous days headlined by veteran hard rock acts Rob Zombie and Five Finger Death Punch.

So who will be playing the 2025 edition of Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin? Let's take a closer look.

Rock Fest's Daily Lineups

The fun actually starts early for full weekend festival goers as Wednesday (July 16) will feature a bonus bash headlined by Eve 6. Support during this extra day includes Drowning Pool, Born of Osiris, A Killer's Confession, Not Enough Space, Left on Red, Raven Black and Hearts and Hand Grenades.

As for the festival itself, it officially kicks off on Thursday, July 17 with Rob Zombie as the headliner. The full lineup for Thursday can be viewed below.

Thursday, July 17

Rob Zombie

Knocked Loose

Slaughter to Prevail

Architects

Crossfade

Kublai Khan TX

The Plot in You

Taproot

Attila

Dry Kill Logic

Elijah

Nuisance

Fortunate Losers

Lydia Can't Breathe

Divide the Fall, Gravel

Crashing Wayward

Hush Hush

Dreams Aside

Ignescent

Dreamstereo

Make Me Sick

Valleykil

Austin Marie

Five Finger Death Punch will headline on Friday, July 18. The full Friday lineup can be viewed below.

Five Finger Death Punch

Marilyn Manson

In This Moment

Nothing More

Yelawolf

August Burns Red

Dead Poet Society

Vended

Mushroomhead

Royale Lynn

Cane Hill

Nevertel

Dead Superstar

Closure

Emperors and Angels

White Crosses

21 to Burn

Harsh Reality

Entundra

Soulcage

The Failsafe

Anfang

Morningstar

Ember

As previously mentioned, Bad Omens get the opportunity to close out the music weekend on Saturday, July 19. The full Saturday lineup can be viewed below.

Bad Omens

Three Days Grace

Ja Rule

Poppy

We Came as Romans

Sick Puppies

Scene Queen

The Funeral Portrait

Tim Montana

Archers

Return to Dust

Throw the Fight

Kings County

Sinshrift

Dixie Dragster

Dead Things

Dellacoma

32 Headshots

Normundy

Shores of Acheron

Small Town Sindrome

Strange Daze

Un-Broken

Seilies

That's three days, five stages, over 80 bands and 7,500 campsites for those who with to camp over the music weekend.

Tickets for Rock Fest are currently available through the Rock Fest website.

