Rock Fest Reveals 2025 Daily Lineups
The folks behind the annual summer festival Rock Fest have revealed the 2025 lineup, which features the elevation of one of the hottest young bands to headline status for one of the days. That would be Bad Omens, who will close out the music weekend on Saturday, July 19 after two previous days headlined by veteran hard rock acts Rob Zombie and Five Finger Death Punch.
READ MORE Best Rock Album of Each Year Since 1970
So who will be playing the 2025 edition of Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin? Let's take a closer look.
Rock Fest's Daily Lineups
The fun actually starts early for full weekend festival goers as Wednesday (July 16) will feature a bonus bash headlined by Eve 6. Support during this extra day includes Drowning Pool, Born of Osiris, A Killer's Confession, Not Enough Space, Left on Red, Raven Black and Hearts and Hand Grenades.
As for the festival itself, it officially kicks off on Thursday, July 17 with Rob Zombie as the headliner. The full lineup for Thursday can be viewed below.
Thursday, July 17
Rob Zombie
Knocked Loose
Slaughter to Prevail
Architects
Crossfade
Kublai Khan TX
The Plot in You
Taproot
Attila
Dry Kill Logic
Elijah
Nuisance
Fortunate Losers
Lydia Can't Breathe
Divide the Fall, Gravel
Crashing Wayward
Hush Hush
Dreams Aside
Ignescent
Dreamstereo
Make Me Sick
Valleykil
Austin Marie
Five Finger Death Punch will headline on Friday, July 18. The full Friday lineup can be viewed below.
Five Finger Death Punch
Marilyn Manson
In This Moment
Nothing More
Yelawolf
August Burns Red
Dead Poet Society
Vended
Mushroomhead
Royale Lynn
Cane Hill
Nevertel
Dead Superstar
Closure
Emperors and Angels
White Crosses
21 to Burn
Harsh Reality
Entundra
Soulcage
The Failsafe
Anfang
Morningstar
Ember
As previously mentioned, Bad Omens get the opportunity to close out the music weekend on Saturday, July 19. The full Saturday lineup can be viewed below.
Bad Omens
Three Days Grace
Ja Rule
Poppy
We Came as Romans
Sick Puppies
Scene Queen
The Funeral Portrait
Tim Montana
Archers
Return to Dust
Throw the Fight
Kings County
Sinshrift
Dixie Dragster
Dead Things
Dellacoma
32 Headshots
Normundy
Shores of Acheron
Small Town Sindrome
Strange Daze
Un-Broken
Seilies
That's three days, five stages, over 80 bands and 7,500 campsites for those who with to camp over the music weekend.
Tickets for Rock Fest are currently available through the Rock Fest website.
2025 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner