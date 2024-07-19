Every Rock + Metal Artist That’s Been Name-Checked in Eminem Songs – See Lyrics

Here's a list of every rock and metal artist that's been name-checked in Eminem songs.

The rapper just shared his latest album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) last Friday (July 12), and there were a handful of rock stars mentioned throughout the lyrics. This led us to explore the rest of Eminem's discography to see how many other rock and metal artists he's name-dropped in his songs.

Some of them he actually had beef with, including Limp Bizkit and Machine Gun Kelly. So, not only were they mentioned in his tracks, but some of them were actually diss tracks.

Eminem has also sampled quite a few rock and metal songs, such as Aerosmith's "Dream On," Black Sabbath's "Changes" and a few others. But for the sake of this list, we're just keeping it to rockers he's named outright.

In the gallery below, we shared a photograph of every rocker that's been mentioned in an Eminem song, and listed which songs underneath the photo, as well as the lyrics that name them. We should also note that songs by his side project D12 aren't included — only his solo songs (because there are a lot as it is!).

Be warned, some of them are extremely graphic and may be offensive — that was always kind of the rapper's shtick.

Especially on The Death of Slim Shady.

Warning: Graphic lyrical content Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner