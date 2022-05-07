Rock Hall CEO Says Eminem’s Music Is as ‘Hard Hitting’ as Metal

Eminem is among the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of 2022 inductees, along with Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar and others. Although he's known musically as a rapper, Rock Hall CEO Greg Harris says his music is as "hard hitting" as metal is.

The Rock Hall has been criticized for years over its inclusion of artists that don't necessarily fall under the "rock 'n' roll" umbrella sonically. Earlier this year, Parton actually attempted to withdraw her nomination from the organization because she didn't feel worthy of the title. The Hall declined her request shortly after, and explained their decision to keep her in the running.

"From its inception, Rock and Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm and Blues and Country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture," they wrote. "Dolly Parton's music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed. Her nomination to be considered for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered."

Eminem has undoubtedly been one of the most influential musicians of the last several decades, and now joins several other hip-hop artists in the Rock Hall, including Jay-Z, LL Cool J, The Notorious B.I.G. and more. In an interview with Audacy, the CEO praised Eminem and his contributions to music.

“For a lot of years people asked about hip hop. He’s the 10th artist to be sort of categorized that way. But you listen to his music, it is as hard hitting and straight ahead as any metal song," Harris declared. "It's right there. It's a chest punch with a message and with a power and with a rhythm and with a band. We're thrilled he's going in [his] first year of eligibility, it's a big statement."

Harris further pointed out that Eminem previously appeared at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies for Run-D.M.C. and LL Cool J.

Listen to the full interview below.

Eminem's impact has been so profound that the word "stan" was added to Merriam-Webster's dictionary back in 2019 to describe "an extremely or excessively enthusiastic and devoted fan." The term came from his 2000 hit song of the same name, which told the story of an obsessive superfan.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of 2022 induction ceremony will take place Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Rock Hall CEO Says Eminem's Music Is as 'Hard Hitting' as Metal