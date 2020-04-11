47 Rock + Metal Artists Pose With Their Pets for National Pet Day

Pets truly make life better. They don't judge you, they don't care what you do, they just want to love you and be loved in return.

Life's kind of shitty for most of us right now. Humans are going through a lot of emotional turmoil between having to change their lifestyles and go without seeing their friends and loved ones. We're anxious. We're stressed. We could use some uplifting things to look at on the internet.

It's National Pet Day, and while musicians are unable to tour and play shows, one positive is that they are able to spend some time at home with their good boys and girls. So, Loudwire asked a few musicians if they'd be willing to share some photos of them with their pets. Without further ado, scroll through the gallery below and check out the video above to see some rockin' cats and dogs, and give yours an extra tight hug today — it might make you feel better.