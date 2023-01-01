How Rock + Metal Musicians Celebrated New Year’s Eve 2022

If there’s one thing that’s guaranteed every New Year’s Eve, it’s that rock and metal musicians will celebrate in swanky and entertaining ways. Obviously, New Year’s Eve 2022 was no different. Whether they were engaging in live performances or reveling in more private and low-key activities, here are some of the greatest ways our favorite artists welcomed 2023!

First and foremost, there were numerous concerts – both televised and not – to behold. For instance, Duran Duran played “The Wild Boys,” “Notorious” and “Hungry Like the Wolf” at Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve (hosted by Ryan Seacrest). Likewise, Miley Cyrus and Talking Heads frontman David Byrne tried their hands at David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance” on Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. The latter show also saw Liily reproduce “Applause” and a cover of Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage.”

You can see footage from those performances below:

Duran Duran Performing at Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve 2022

Miley Cyrus and David Byrne Sing David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance” on NYE 2022

Liily Play “Applause” and “Sabotage” at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party 2022

Elsewhere, Tenacious D stopped by CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live to chat with hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. Specifically, Cooper and Cohen challenged the duo to the “BFF test,” during which they had to answer certain questions in unison. You can watch that clip below.

Tenacious D also completed their two-night stint at the Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nev., where – according to setlist.fm – they pulled out classics such as “The Metal,” “Tribute” and “Kickapoo” before diving into Black Sabbath’s seminal “War Pigs.”

Tenacious D on CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live 2022

Of course, many other musicians were happy to spend the night celebrating off the stage.

In particular, Ozzy Osbourne was feeling nostalgic, so he shared a photo of himself performing at The Kia Forum on Dec. 31, 2018. Similarly, Dee Snider discussed rock and metal frontmen with fans on Twitter, whereas Billy Sheehan “[rang] in the new year with a quiet evening by the fire pit” and a comment about “looking forward to touring again . . . with The Winery Dogs and more!!”

As for Nita Strauss, she shared a 2022 recap video, commenting:

6 different tours, 23 countries, 18 days home. Familiar favorite places, and new adventures. Injuries, and learning how to deal with them. The absolute best people to share the journey with every step of the way. . . Incredibly grateful for the changes and opportunities that 2022 brought. Here’s to even more in 2023!! Happy New Year and many blessings to all!

You can view those posts below.

So, how did you spend NYE 2022? Let us know!