See the Rock + Metal Winners at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards
In case you missed the airing of the 2024 Billboard Music Awards last night (Dec. 12), keep reading to see the rock and metal artists that won in the different categories.
It was a big night for Linkin Park, who were nominated for five different categories and also performed "The Emptiness Machine" for the ceremony (see toward the bottom of the page).
The rockers, whose comeback album From Zero just came out last month, were up for awards in the following categories: Top Duo/Group, Top Rock Artist, Top Rock Duo/Group, Top Hard Rock Artist and Top Hard Rock Song.
Of the five nominations, Linkin Park took home the award for Top Rock Duo/Group and Top Hard Rock Artist. Fuerza Regida won Top Duo/Group, Zach Bryan won Top Rock Artist and Falling in Reverse won Top Hard Rock Song with their rock-country crossover hit "All My Life" featuring Jelly Roll.
A few other rock and metal artists took home awards as well, including Sleep Token, whose 2023 record Take Me Back to Eden won Top Hard Rock Album. It was up against Bring Me the Horizon's POST HUMAN: NeX GEn, Falling in Reverse's Popular Monster, Hardy's Quit!! and Pearl Jam's Dark Matter.
Additionally, Coldplay won in the Top Rock Touring Artist against The Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen and the E Street band.
See all of the nominees and winners in the rock categories below, and check out the full list of winners on Billboard's website.
Top Duo/Group
Blink-182
Coldplay
Fuerza Regida (winner)
Linkin Park
Stray Kids
Top Rock Artist
Zach Bryan (winner)
Hozier
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Linkin Park
Top Rock Duo/Group
Good Neighbours
Linkin Park (winner)
The Red Clay Strays
Top Hard Rock Artist
Bad Omens
Hardy
Linkin Park (winner)
Top Rock Touring Artist
Coldplay (winner)
The Rolling Stones
Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band
Top Rock Album
Zach Bryan, The Great American Bar Scene
Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan
Hozier, Unheard (EP)
Noah Kahan, Stick Season (winner)
Dolly Parton, Rockstar
Top Hard Rock Album
Bring Me The Horizon, POST HUMAN: NeX GEn
Falling In Reverse, Popular Monster
Hardy, Quit!!
Pearl Jam, Dark Matter
Sleep Token, Take Me Back to Eden (winner)
Top Rock Song
Zach Bryan, “Pink Skies”
Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything” (winner)
Djo, “End of Beginning”
Hozier, “Too Sweet”
Noah Kahan, “Stick Season”
Top Hard Rock Song
Falling in Reverse feat. Jelly Roll, “All My Life” (winner)
Falling in Reverse, Tech N9ne & Alex Terrible, “Ronald”
Hardy, “Psycho”
Linkin Park, “The Emptiness Machine”
Superheaven, “Youngest Daughter”
Linkin Park, 'The Emptiness Machine' (Live 2024 Billboard Music Awards)
