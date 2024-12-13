In case you missed the airing of the 2024 Billboard Music Awards last night (Dec. 12), keep reading to see the rock and metal artists that won in the different categories.

It was a big night for Linkin Park, who were nominated for five different categories and also performed "The Emptiness Machine" for the ceremony (see toward the bottom of the page).

The rockers, whose comeback album From Zero just came out last month, were up for awards in the following categories: Top Duo/Group, Top Rock Artist, Top Rock Duo/Group, Top Hard Rock Artist and Top Hard Rock Song.

Of the five nominations, Linkin Park took home the award for Top Rock Duo/Group and Top Hard Rock Artist. Fuerza Regida won Top Duo/Group, Zach Bryan won Top Rock Artist and Falling in Reverse won Top Hard Rock Song with their rock-country crossover hit "All My Life" featuring Jelly Roll.

A few other rock and metal artists took home awards as well, including Sleep Token, whose 2023 record Take Me Back to Eden won Top Hard Rock Album. It was up against Bring Me the Horizon's POST HUMAN: NeX GEn, Falling in Reverse's Popular Monster, Hardy's Quit!! and Pearl Jam's Dark Matter.

Additionally, Coldplay won in the Top Rock Touring Artist against The Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen and the E Street band.

See all of the nominees and winners in the rock categories below, and check out the full list of winners on Billboard's website.

Top Duo/Group

Blink-182

Coldplay

Fuerza Regida (winner)

Linkin Park

Stray Kids

Top Rock Artist

Zach Bryan (winner)

Hozier

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Linkin Park

Top Rock Duo/Group

Good Neighbours

Linkin Park (winner)

The Red Clay Strays

Top Hard Rock Artist

Bad Omens

Hardy

Linkin Park (winner)

Top Rock Touring Artist

Coldplay (winner)

The Rolling Stones

Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band

Top Rock Album

Zach Bryan, The Great American Bar Scene

Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan

Hozier, Unheard (EP)

Noah Kahan, Stick Season (winner)

Dolly Parton, Rockstar

Top Hard Rock Album

Bring Me The Horizon, POST HUMAN: NeX GEn

Falling In Reverse, Popular Monster

Hardy, Quit!!

Pearl Jam, Dark Matter

Sleep Token, Take Me Back to Eden (winner)

Top Rock Song

Zach Bryan, “Pink Skies”

Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything” (winner)

Djo, “End of Beginning”

Hozier, “Too Sweet”

Noah Kahan, “Stick Season”

Top Hard Rock Song

Falling in Reverse feat. Jelly Roll, “All My Life” (winner)

Falling in Reverse, Tech N9ne & Alex Terrible, “Ronald”

Hardy, “Psycho”

Linkin Park, “The Emptiness Machine”

Superheaven, “Youngest Daughter”

Linkin Park, 'The Emptiness Machine' (Live 2024 Billboard Music Awards)