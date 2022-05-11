Rockers Mourn the Loss of The Black Dahlia Murder’s Trevor Strnad

The Black Dahlia Murder announced today (May 11) that vocalist Trevor Strnad has died at the age of 41. Tributes have started pouring in from fellow members of the rock and metal community who are mourning the loss of the frontman.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Trevor Scott Strnad. Beloved son, brother, and Shepard of good times, he was loved by all that met him," the band wrote in a statement in their social media. "A walking encyclopedia of all things music. He was a hugger, a writer, and truly one of the world’s greatest entertainers. His lyrics provided the world with stories and spells and horror and whimsy. It was his life to be your show."

While a cause of death has not yet been revealed, the end of the statement included the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

Strnad was one of the founding members of The Black Dahlia Murder when they officially formed in 2001, and has been the only constant member throughout the entirety of the band's existence. They released a total of nine studio albums, with the most recent being 2020's Verminous.

"I can not even begin to process this... In total shock and disbelief. It has been my greatest honor to spend the last six and a half years in a band with this absolute icon and legend. A brother. A best friend. One of the funniest and most entertaining people to walk the earth," The Black Dahlia Murder's Brandon Ellis wrote in a post on his Instagram. "This man changed my life and believed in me more than I do myself. I can not believe there will no more laughs had, songs written together, or stages decimated with Trevor at the helm. I hope he knew how much he was loved the world over."

"RIP Trevor Strnad, you'll be missed dearly, my deepest condolences to TBDM, his family, friends and fans," Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta wrote in response to the news. "Thanks for all the laughs, the stories, the music and so much more."

"I know he was not the biggest INK fan, but man, was Trevor an amazing vocalist and from what his friends have told me he was a very nice person. RIP Trevor Strnad the metal community has lost one of the greats," said Ice Nine Kills' Spencer Charnas.

See more tributes for the late singer below.

