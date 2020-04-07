Rocklahoma attendees will have to wait until next year to get their annual dose of the hard rock music festival in Oklahoma. Due to concerns regarding the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, organizers have been forced to cancel this year's fest with a promise to return in 2021.

This spring's edition of the event was set for May 22-24 at Pryor, Oklahoma's Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds with Five Finger Death Punch, Slipknot and Staind as the originally scheduled headliners.

In a statement that emerged Monday (April 6), the promoter behind the fest promised vowed that Rocklahoma would indeed be back next year.

"This is tough," the message began. "For 13 straight years Rocklahoma has been America's Biggest Memorial Day Party. Not being able to bring it to you for year 14 breaks our hearts, but it is the right thing to do. At the direction of state and local authorities and federal guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we are so f'ing bummed to announce that Rocklahoma will be postponed until 2021."

The statement continued, "We raise our glasses to you, our fans. Every single damn year you show up. You rock out in Pryor. You build a community of die-hard rock fans and open your doors to your neighbors in the campgrounds. We can't wait to get to work on 2021 and deliver the best weekend possible to you."

Those who purchased Rocklahoma 2020 passes through the event's official ticket provider, Elevate, will be able to transfer their passes to the 2021 festival or receive a full refund. Affected concertgoers will receive an email with further instructions by this Wednesday (April 8).

Rocklahoma is the latest in a long string of concerts to be curtailed amid precautions facing the global health crisis. Last month, major promoters such as Live Nation and AEG put a moratorium on all their music tours.