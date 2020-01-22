Memorial Day weekend in Pryor, Oklahoma just got a lot more exciting as nearly 50 bands have been announced as part of the 2020 lineup of the annual Rocklahoma Festival. The three-day event will be headlined by Five Finger Death Punch, Slipknot and Staind.

Other acts set to invade the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds on May 22, 23 and 24 include Papa Roach, Halestorm, Anthrax, I Prevail, Alter Bridge, The Pretty Reckless, Motionless in White, Body Count, Hellyeah, Hollywood Undead, Badflower, The Hu and plenty more.

See the complete list of Rocklahoma artists further down the page.

"We had a blast reuniting for some great shows last year," said Staind's Mike Mushok, "and we’re excited to be playing Rocklahoma again."

Early bird pricing will be made available on Jan. 24 at 10AM CT. Fans will have one week to capitalize on this opportunity before the price increase takes place on Jan. 31 at 5PM CT. To view various ticketing options, including VIP packages, head to the festival's website.

Rocklahoma 2020 Lineup

Slipknot

Five Finger Death Punch

Staind

Papa Roach

Halestorm

Anthrax

I Prevail

Alter Bridge

The Pretty Reckless

Motionless In White

Body Count

Hollywood Undead

Hellyeah

Badflower

The Hu

Jelly Roll

Bad Wolves

Dirty Honey

All That Remains

Jinjer

Warrant

Brass Against

Bones UK

Knocked Loose

John 5 And The Creatures

Butcher Babies

From Ashes To New

Dinosaur Pile-Up

Diamante

Goodbye June

BulletBoys

Liliac

Color Of Chaos

East Side Gamblers

Budderside

Paralandra

Hericane Alice

Travis Bond

Fist Of Rage

Outlaw Devils

90lb Wrench

Severmind

Love Sick Radio

Mind Of Fury

Jessikill

Straight Six

The Rumours

Chaotic Resemblance