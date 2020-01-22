Rocklahoma 2020 Lineup: Five Finger Death Punch, Slipknot, Staind + 45 More Bands
Memorial Day weekend in Pryor, Oklahoma just got a lot more exciting as nearly 50 bands have been announced as part of the 2020 lineup of the annual Rocklahoma Festival. The three-day event will be headlined by Five Finger Death Punch, Slipknot and Staind.
Other acts set to invade the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds on May 22, 23 and 24 include Papa Roach, Halestorm, Anthrax, I Prevail, Alter Bridge, The Pretty Reckless, Motionless in White, Body Count, Hellyeah, Hollywood Undead, Badflower, The Hu and plenty more.
See the complete list of Rocklahoma artists further down the page.
"We had a blast reuniting for some great shows last year," said Staind's Mike Mushok, "and we’re excited to be playing Rocklahoma again."
Early bird pricing will be made available on Jan. 24 at 10AM CT. Fans will have one week to capitalize on this opportunity before the price increase takes place on Jan. 31 at 5PM CT. To view various ticketing options, including VIP packages, head to the festival's website.
Rocklahoma 2020 Lineup
Slipknot
Five Finger Death Punch
Staind
Papa Roach
Halestorm
Anthrax
I Prevail
Alter Bridge
The Pretty Reckless
Motionless In White
Body Count
Hollywood Undead
Hellyeah
Badflower
The Hu
Jelly Roll
Bad Wolves
Dirty Honey
All That Remains
Jinjer
Warrant
Brass Against
Bones UK
Knocked Loose
John 5 And The Creatures
Butcher Babies
From Ashes To New
Dinosaur Pile-Up
Diamante
Goodbye June
BulletBoys
Liliac
Color Of Chaos
East Side Gamblers
Budderside
Paralandra
Hericane Alice
Travis Bond
Fist Of Rage
Outlaw Devils
90lb Wrench
Severmind
Love Sick Radio
Mind Of Fury
Jessikill
Straight Six
The Rumours
Chaotic Resemblance
2020's Most Anticipated Rock + Metal Albums