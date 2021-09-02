Rocklahoma 2021 Set Times Announced
Heading to Oklahoma this weekend for the Rocklahoma Festival? Organizers have revealed the final details for the music weekend, announcing the set times for each of the participating acts.
The festival kicks off in earnest on Friday (Sept. 3) with the first act going on at 11AM local time, but for those already in town that have a three-day pass, you're also eligible to attend the Roadhouse Pre-Party taking place tonight (Sept. 2) with Devium TV going on at 7PM, followed by Dead Metal Society, the Iron Maidens and Stephen Pearcy headlining.
This year's event takes place at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma just outside of Tulsa. Rob Zombie, Slipknot and Halestorm are headlining, with Chevelle, Anthrax, Falling in Reverse, Philip H. Anselmo and the Illegals, The Hu, Pop Evil, Sevendust, Puddle of Mudd, Grandson, Tremonti, Badflower, John 5, Motionless in White, Steel Panther and more all set to play. See who plays when and on what stage below. And for additional festival info, check out the Rocklahoma website.
Thursday, September 2
DEB CONCERTS STAGE
10:50 PM - Stephen Pearcy The Voice Of Ratt
9:20 PM - The Iron Maidens
8:05 PM - Dead Metal Society
7:00 PM - Devium IV
Friday, September 3
FREEDOM STAGE
10:45 PM - Rob Zombie
8:45 PM - Chevelle
6:55 PM - Sevendust
5:40 PM - Candlebox
4:30 PM - Ayron Jones
3:30 PM - From Ashes To New
RENEGADE STAGE
9:55 PM - Grandson
8:05 PM - Tremonti
6:20 PM - Austin Meade
4:00 PM - Diamante
3:00 PM - Plush
DEB CONCERTS STAGE
5:00 PM - Liliac
2:20 PM - Color Of Chaos
1:30 PM - Travis Bond & The Rebel Souls
12:40 PM - Outlaw Devils
11:50 AM - Love Sick Radio
11:00 AM - Straight Six
Saturday, September 4
FREEDOM STAGE
10:45 PM - Slipknot
8:45 PM - Anthrax
6:55 PM - Pop Evil
5:40 PM - Badflower
4:30 PM - Bones UK
3:30 PM - Butcher Babies
RENEGADE STAGE
9:55 PM - Falling in Reverse
8:05 PM - Jelly Roll
6:20 PM - Zero 9:36
4:00 PM - All Good Things
3:00 PM - School Of Rock
DEB CONCERTS STAGE
5:00 PM - John 5 And The Creatures
2:20 PM - Rocket Science
1:30 PM - Fist Of Rage
12:40 PM - 90LB Wrench
11:50 AM - Mind Of Fury
11:00 AM - The Rumours
Sunday, September 5
FREEDOM STAGE
8:45 PM - Halestorm
6:55 PM - Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals
5:40 PM - Motionless In White
4:30 PM - Steel Panther
3:30 PM - Stellar Ascent
RENEGADE STAGE
9:55 PM - The Hu
8:05 PM - Andrew W.K.
6:20 PM - Knocked Loose
4:00 PM - Cory Marks
3:00 PM - Jeris Johnson
DEB CONCERTS STAGE
5:00 PM - Puddle Of Mudd
2:20 PM - Budderside
1:30 PM - Paralandra
12:40 PM - Severmind
11:50 AM - Jessikill
11:00 AM - Chaotic Resemblance