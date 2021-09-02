Rocklahoma 2021 Set Times Announced

Heading to Oklahoma this weekend for the Rocklahoma Festival? Organizers have revealed the final details for the music weekend, announcing the set times for each of the participating acts.

The festival kicks off in earnest on Friday (Sept. 3) with the first act going on at 11AM local time, but for those already in town that have a three-day pass, you're also eligible to attend the Roadhouse Pre-Party taking place tonight (Sept. 2) with Devium TV going on at 7PM, followed by Dead Metal Society, the Iron Maidens and Stephen Pearcy headlining.

This year's event takes place at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma just outside of Tulsa. Rob Zombie, Slipknot and Halestorm are headlining, with Chevelle, Anthrax, Falling in Reverse, Philip H. Anselmo and the Illegals, The Hu, Pop Evil, Sevendust, Puddle of Mudd, Grandson, Tremonti, Badflower, John 5, Motionless in White, Steel Panther and more all set to play. See who plays when and on what stage below. And for additional festival info, check out the Rocklahoma website.

Thursday, September 2

DEB CONCERTS STAGE

10:50 PM - Stephen Pearcy The Voice Of Ratt

9:20 PM - The Iron Maidens

8:05 PM - Dead Metal Society

7:00 PM - Devium IV

Friday, September 3

FREEDOM STAGE

10:45 PM - Rob Zombie

8:45 PM - Chevelle

6:55 PM - Sevendust

5:40 PM - Candlebox

4:30 PM - Ayron Jones

3:30 PM - From Ashes To New

RENEGADE STAGE

9:55 PM - Grandson

8:05 PM - Tremonti

6:20 PM - Austin Meade

4:00 PM - Diamante

3:00 PM - Plush

DEB CONCERTS STAGE

5:00 PM - Liliac

2:20 PM - Color Of Chaos

1:30 PM - Travis Bond & The Rebel Souls

12:40 PM - Outlaw Devils

11:50 AM - Love Sick Radio

11:00 AM - Straight Six

Saturday, September 4

FREEDOM STAGE

10:45 PM - Slipknot

8:45 PM - Anthrax

6:55 PM - Pop Evil

5:40 PM - Badflower

4:30 PM - Bones UK

3:30 PM - Butcher Babies

RENEGADE STAGE

9:55 PM - Falling in Reverse

8:05 PM - Jelly Roll

6:20 PM - Zero 9:36

4:00 PM - All Good Things

3:00 PM - School Of Rock

DEB CONCERTS STAGE

5:00 PM - John 5 And The Creatures

2:20 PM - Rocket Science

1:30 PM - Fist Of Rage

12:40 PM - 90LB Wrench

11:50 AM - Mind Of Fury

11:00 AM - The Rumours

Sunday, September 5

FREEDOM STAGE

8:45 PM - Halestorm

6:55 PM - Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals

5:40 PM - Motionless In White

4:30 PM - Steel Panther

3:30 PM - Stellar Ascent

RENEGADE STAGE

9:55 PM - The Hu

8:05 PM - Andrew W.K.

6:20 PM - Knocked Loose

4:00 PM - Cory Marks

3:00 PM - Jeris Johnson

DEB CONCERTS STAGE

5:00 PM - Puddle Of Mudd

2:20 PM - Budderside

1:30 PM - Paralandra

12:40 PM - Severmind

11:50 AM - Jessikill

11:00 AM - Chaotic Resemblance