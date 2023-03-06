Rocklahoma 2023 Lineup Revealed – Godsmack, Pantera, Rob Zombie, Limp Bizkit + More

The Rocklahoma festival is ready to rock 2023 with one of it's best lineups to date. Festival organizers will once again take over the Pryor Creek Music Festival grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma the weekend of Sept. 1-3, with a stellar lineup lead by headliners Godsmack, Pantera, Rob Zombie and Limp Bizkit.

Fans will have plenty of opportunities to get settled in the festival environment as the Rocklahoma campgrounds will open on Sunday Aug. 27 in advance of the music weekend, and there will be an official Rocklahoma pre-party taking place on Aug. 31.

Now in its 17th year, the Rocklahoma Festival will bring some of today's top hard rock and metal acts to Oklahoma, with the four previously mentioned headliners being joined by Bush, Chevelle, Corey Taylor, Daughtry, Theory of a Deadman, Ministry, Asking Alexandria, Code Orange, GWAR, P.O.D., Mammoth WVH, Atreyu, Jinjer, Skid Row, Buckcherry, Warrant, L.A. Guns, Kix, Filter, Fuel, Ayron Jones, Black Stone Cherry, Mothica, From Ashes To New, New Years Day, Crobot, Fame On Fire, BulletBoys, Dayseeker, Plush, Dead Poet Society, Brkn Love, Steven Adler, Dead West, Shot Of Poison, Small Town Sindrome, 90LB Wessel, Jessikill, Snake Bite Whiskey, Daymes Rocket, Bat Alliance, Stonebreed, Siin Rocks and Nova Rex.

“Couldn’t be more stoked to include Rocklahoma in our first major leg for CMF2! We’ll be playing brand new tunes, plus CMFT, Slipknot, Stone Sour, everything under the sun! Plus, we get to hang with our friends in Pantera, Rob Zombie and so many others this Labor Day. This ain’t POLKA-LAHOMA. This is ROCKLAHOMA. We’ll see you all there," says Corey Taylor.

“We are excited to be coming back for our 17th year with our biggest lineup yet,” says Dave Geincke, Founder and Vice-President, General Manager of Rocklahoma. “Celebrating the end of summer over Labor Day with our Rocklahoma family is the highlight of our year and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back to Pryor, OK to party with us!”

As for that previously mentioned kick off party, it will be taking place at The Roadhouse with sets from Warrant, L.A. Guns, Bulletboys and Voodoo Moonshine. The event is open to anyone with a Rocklahoma weekend pass. The Roadhouse will also have food trucks and a full-service bar for the pre-party bash.

Weekend General Admission and VIP passes for Rocklahoma will be available at the festival’s Phase 1 pricing when the pre-sale launches on Tuesday, March 7 at 12N CT / 1PM ET via Rocklahoma socials. Phase 2 pricing goes into effect at the launch of the general pass on sale this Friday, March 10 at 12N CT / 1PM ET.

In addition, limited quantities of Groupie, Roadie, and Rockstar Reserved VIP Packages along with ultra VIP packages including the Big Shot Porch, Big Shot Penthouse, and Garage Cabana VIP packages are also available. Single day lineup tickets will be coming this spring. To get your tickets for the 2023 Rocklahoma festival, head here, and find out about all the camping options at this location.

Check out the full 2023 Rocklahoma lineup below.

2023 Rocklahoma Festival Lineup

rocklahoma 2023 lineup Rocklahoma loading...