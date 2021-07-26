Rocklahoma 2021 Festival Reveals Daily Lineups

Rocklahoma festival goers can start planning their 2021 experience as organizers AEG Presents have announced the daily lineups for the festival. Rob Zombie, Slipknot and Limp Bizkit will headline this year's event.

Further breaking down the lineup that will hit the stage in Pryor, Oklahoma, organizers are helping out those eyeing single-day tickets with single-day ticketing set to launch this Friday (July 30) at 10AM CT for $100 (plus fees).

The Friday (Sept. 3) bill has Rob Zombie at the top, with Chevelle, Sevendust, Grandson, Candlebox, Tremonti, Ayron Jones, From Ashes to New and more set to play.

Slipknot leads the Saturday (Sept. 4) lineup, with Anthrax, Falling in Reverse, Pop Evil, Badflower, Jelly Roll, Zero 9:36, John 5 and the Creatures, All Good Things, Bones UK, Butcher Babies and Crobot among the top names scheduled.

And Limp Bizkit will have a chance to close out the music weekend on Sunday (Sept. 5). They'll be joined by Halestorm, Philip H. Anselmo & the Illegals, The Hu, Motionless in White, Puddle of Mudd, Andrew W.K., Knocked Loose, Light the Torch and more. See each of the individual day lineups below.

There's also a Thursday Night (Sept. 2) pre-party at local venue The Roadhouse that will feature Stephen Pearcy, BulletBoys, Liliar and Dead Metal Society. Those with a three-day pass will be able to attend the Roadhouse pre-party.

As stated, Rocklahoma single day tickets will go on sale this Friday (July 30 at 10AM CT. Head to the Rocklahoma website for all ticketing options for this year's music weekend.

