The Rolling Stones have just released "Scarlet," a previously unheard song recorded in 1974 with Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page and Blind Faith's Rick Gerch.

The track was released in anticipation of the Stones' reissue of their 1973 record, Goats Head Soup, and the band vowed that it will feature three songs that had not yet been released in total.

"Scarlet" is a scratchy, jingle-jangle jam with a steady, head-bobbing groove and how it came to be was all happenstance.

"My recollection is we walked in at the end of a Zeppelin session," said Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards. "They were just leaving, and we were booked in next and I believe that Jimmy decided to stay," he continued, noting, "We weren’t actually cutting it as a track, it was basically for a demo, a demonstration, you know, just to get the feel of it, but it came out well, with a line up like that, you know, we better use it."

Singer Mick Jagger, said of "Scarlet," "I remember first jamming this with Jimmy and Keith in Ronnie’s basement studio. It was a great session."

Read the lyrics to "Scarlet" directly below and listen to the song further down the page.

Baby you excite me

But you talk too much

Won’t stand on a corner

Love you more, oh yeah Scarlet, why you wearing my heart, on your sleeve

Where it ain’t supposed to be Scarlet, why you tearing my heart, all to pieces

It ain’t the way it’s supposed to be Scarlet, Scarlet

Ooh yeah! You don’t have to change your mind

And leave this neighborhood so far behind

Honey you don’t have to cry no more

When I come a knocking, right at your front door Scarlet, Scarlet, Scarlet Scarlet, why you wearing my heart, on your sleeve

Where it ain’t supposed to be

Scarlet, Scarlet, oh Scarlet, Scarlet, Scarlet

Why you wearing my heart Scarlet, why you wearing my heart

Scarlet, why you wearing my heart

Scarlet, why you wearing my heart Scarlet

The reissue of the Rolling Stones 13th full length album, Goats Head Soup is available across a variety of formats, including a box set, and will be out July 22. Pre-order your copy here.

The Rolling Stones, "Scarlet" (Feat. Jimmy Page)