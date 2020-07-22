Rolling Stones Debut Previously Unreleased 1974 Song ‘Scarlet’ Feat. Jimmy Page
The Rolling Stones have just released "Scarlet," a previously unheard song recorded in 1974 with Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page and Blind Faith's Rick Gerch.
The track was released in anticipation of the Stones' reissue of their 1973 record, Goats Head Soup, and the band vowed that it will feature three songs that had not yet been released in total.
"Scarlet" is a scratchy, jingle-jangle jam with a steady, head-bobbing groove and how it came to be was all happenstance.
"My recollection is we walked in at the end of a Zeppelin session," said Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards. "They were just leaving, and we were booked in next and I believe that Jimmy decided to stay," he continued, noting, "We weren’t actually cutting it as a track, it was basically for a demo, a demonstration, you know, just to get the feel of it, but it came out well, with a line up like that, you know, we better use it."
Singer Mick Jagger, said of "Scarlet," "I remember first jamming this with Jimmy and Keith in Ronnie’s basement studio. It was a great session."
Read the lyrics to "Scarlet" directly below and listen to the song further down the page.
Baby you excite me
But you talk too much
Won’t stand on a corner
Love you more, oh yeah
Scarlet, why you wearing my heart, on your sleeve
Where it ain’t supposed to be
Scarlet, why you tearing my heart, all to pieces
It ain’t the way it’s supposed to be
Scarlet, Scarlet
Ooh yeah!
You don’t have to change your mind
And leave this neighborhood so far behind
Honey you don’t have to cry no more
When I come a knocking, right at your front door
Scarlet, Scarlet, Scarlet
Scarlet, why you wearing my heart, on your sleeve
Where it ain’t supposed to be
Scarlet, Scarlet, oh
Scarlet, Scarlet, Scarlet
Why you wearing my heart
Scarlet, why you wearing my heart
Scarlet, why you wearing my heart
Scarlet, why you wearing my heart
Scarlet
The reissue of the Rolling Stones 13th full length album, Goats Head Soup is available across a variety of formats, including a box set, and will be out July 22. Pre-order your copy here.
The Rolling Stones, "Scarlet" (Feat. Jimmy Page)
