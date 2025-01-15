Cat From Viral Facebook Video Appears in Industrial Band’s New Music Video

Shadow, a black cat you may have seen rolling around in catnip in a viral Facebook video, makes an appearance in a music video by industrial rock band Rorschach Test.

Fittingly, the song is title "Embrace the Shadow" and even features a fan contest. Shadow is also the subject on a new California wildfire benefit hoodie as the group aims to raise funds to help animals impacted by the devastating disaster.

And this all comes as Rorschach Test, who released their comeback album Fallen last year, are about to embark on their first tour in 20 years.

Learn more about everything below!

Shadow, The Cat That Went Viral

With the video clip closing in on five million views, you may have seen this black kitty rolling around in a bathtub full of catnip.

It was shared by Rorschach Test bassist The Narcoleptic Goddess and, for whatever reason, the internet decided that this was the chosen cat of the moment, disseminating the video throughout millions of social media feeds.

Rorschach Test's New Music Video + Shadow Wildfire Benefit

In the music video for "Embrace the Shadow," the now famous cat makes a brief appearance. Fans are encouraged to submit timestamps of where they've found Shadow in the video through the Rorschach Test website for a chance to win a hoodie, signed Unclean vinyl LP (one of 100 made) and VIP meet and greet passes to any of the band's shows.

The "Embrace the Shadow" hoodie will benefit the SPCALA to help our furry friends.

The band says, "Watching the devastation of the LA wildfires unfold, we felt compelled to act—not just for the people affected, but for the countless animals caught in the chaos. Their lives, often overlooked in the headlines, deserve our compassion and protection. In times like these, our humanity shines brightest when we extend our care to every living being in need. After speaking with friends in the LA area and they all recommended targeting donations to the SPCALA, a non-profit whose primary mission is making sure all animals are safe and rescued from potential harm."

Rorschach Test, "Embracing the Shadow" Music Video

Rorschach Test 2025 Tour Dates

Jan. 17 — Eugene, Ore. @ John Henry's

Jan. 18 — Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

Jan. 19 — Portland, Ore. @ Dante's

Jan. 20 — Tacoma, Wash. @ McMenamins Elks Lodge: Spanish Ballroom

Jan. 22 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Sinwave

Jan. 26 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Rebel Lounge