Dave Grohl Spends Birthday Cooking for L.A. Families Displaced By Wildfires

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl once again brought his cooking skills to the table to help some families that had been displaced by the recent Los Angeles wildfires.

In recent years, Grohl, who also has his Backbeat BBQ business, has served up some barbecue for firefighters battling blazes and for the homeless seeking shelter from weather-related events. He also teamed at one point with local Los Angeles Mexican restaurant Casa Vega to sell Foo Fighters tacos to raise money for the restaurant's staff during the pandemic.

READ MORE: Dave Grohl Feeds Hundreds of Australia's Homeless on Day Off From Tour

But in this case, Grohl was spotted working with the Los Angeles-based Feed The Streets organization stirring a giant vat of chili and moving a batch of containers to help serve those dealing with displacement due to the recent wildfires. Video footage can be viewed through Feed the Streets LA's Instagram Stories.

The day was made all the more special for Grohl as he was celebrating his 56th birthday on Tuesday (Jan. 14).

The Foo Fighters frontman has largely been out of the public eye since last September when he revealed in a a social media post that he had fathered a child out of wedlock. At the time, Grohl noted that he planned on being a "loving and supportive parent to her" while adding that it was also his primary focus to regain the trust and earn the forgiveness of his wife and children.

In December, Hellfest founder Ben Barbaud revealed in speaking about organizing his event's 2025 lineup that Foo Fighters had canceled plans for a summer tour. The band last performed on Aug. 18, 2024, shortly before the news broke, and they called off their last remaining show of the year.