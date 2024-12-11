Festival Founder Claims Foo Fighters Canceled 2025 Tour Plans

Foo Fighters called off their final appearance of 2024, and if a festival founder is to be believed we may not see them in 2025 either. According to comments from Hellfest founder Ben Barbaud, Foo Fighters supposedly have canceled plans to tour over the summer of 2025.

Foo Fighters Break From Touring?

Foo Fighters wrapped up their North American touring for 2024 on Aug. 18 in Seattle, Wash. Soon after in early September, frontman Dave Grohl posted on his Instagram that he had fathered a child outside of his marriage and that he was working to regain his family's trust.

READ MORE: Two Rock Artists Crack Top 10 in Google's 2024 Global Trending Music Searches

Grohl has remained off social media since making the announcement and in late September, Foo Fighters called off their lone remaining 2024 appearance headlining the Soundside Music Festival in Bridgeport, Ct. The band issued a brief statement on the cancelation that gave no further context concerning the reasoning for bowing out of the event.

What Hellfest's Founder Said About Foo Fighters Canceled 2025 Tour Plans

Barbaud's comments on Foo Fighters came secondarily in a question from Le Parisien about booking Muse as a headliner for the 2025 edition of the notoriously heavy-leaning festival.

“They were offered to me on a platter," said Barbaud about booking Muse. “A month ago, I was offered to program them with a handful of other European festivals.”

“Foo Fighters having cancelled their summer tour, Muse was called in as reinforcements," he added, continuing, “I accepted because I was missing a headliner on Friday and because the Hellfest audience is more and more open. With age, I too have matured, I am less sectarian."

Finishing out his thought on Muse, the Hellfest founder concluded, "I created this festival for the love of punk, hardcore and at the beginning for the purists. But today, I prefer to shock them than to always do the same artists."

At present, Foo Fighters website lists no current tour dates. Now, with Barbaud's comments, it appears that none will be booked at least for the summer of the coming year.

As for Hellfest, it will go on without Foo Fighters in 2025. Scheduled for June 19-22 in Clisson, France, the festival has Korn, Muse, Scorpions, Linkin Park, Judas Priest, Falling in Reverse, Electric Callboy and Within Temptation of headliners of the two main stages over the four-day event. The full lineup and ticketing information can be found through the Hellfest website.