2 Rock Artists Crack Top 10 in Google’s Global Trending 2024 Music Searches

There were two artists from the rock world that were among the most globally trending in Google searches for the year of 2024.

It should come as no surprise that both were involved in some of the biggest rock stories of the year. They would be Linkin Park and Dave Grohl.

Google's 2024 Year-End Search Data

Google remains one of the most popular search engines on the Internet and they've just released their year-end stats in multiple categories showing how much people were searching for certain people, places and things over the past year.

Both Linkin Park and Dave Grohl were included in the Top 10 of the Global "Trending" search data for musicians, with Linkin Park placing third for the year, while Grohl came in at No. 9.

As has been noted by Google, this list reflects “trending” queries showing searches that had a high spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2024 as compared to 2023. These are not the most searched overall. It should also be noted that neither Linkin Park nor Dave Grohl made the list when it was narrowed down to U.S. only data, showing a broader interest on a global level.

A Deeper Dive Into Linkin Park's Trending 2024

It's probably not surprising that interest was rather low on Linkin Park early in 2024 as the band had been mostly inactive since Chester Bennington's death in 2017. But the trending "queries" jumped from seven percent interest to 100 percent interest between the weeks of Aug. 18-24 and Sept. 1-7. 2024. That coincided with the countdown clock teasing an announcement leading up to their return.

Interest remained significant for the rest of the year. There was some downturn after September's peak moment, but the group saw another spike in the month of November with a new album release and 2025 tour announcements.

The country with the biggest spike in interest was Germany, while Czechia, Portugal, Austria and Brazil rounded out the Top 5. The United States was the 24th country in the ranking of trending search interest.

As for individual searches, Emily Armstrong - American Singer topped the Related Topics, while "linkin park emily armstrong" was the top Related Query.

A Deeper Dive Into Dave Grohl's Trending 2024

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl made the list, placing at No. 9 overall, but the reasons behind the trending searches for his name were not as positive as Linkin Park's reunion.

Like Linkin Park, trending interest was pretty low early in the year. But things spiked for Grohl from three to 100 percent trending interest between the weeks of Sept. 1-7 and Sept. 8-14, 2024. That was when Grohl broke the news that he had fathered a child out of wedlock.

New Zealand, the U.K., Australia, Ireland and the U.S. were the five countries that showed the greatest trending search interest in Grohl over the past year.

"dave grohl new baby" was the the top Related Query, while Epiphone Dave Grohl DG-335 Electric Guitar - Electric Guitar was the top Related Topic, showing that there were some people still more interested in his music than the baby drama. However, Baby Mama - Topic was the second biggest Related Topic.

Who Else Made the Top 10 of Global Trending Music Searches for 2024?

The Top 10 for 2024 includes Diddy in the top spot, followed by Super Bowl halftime performer Usher at No. 2. Linkin Park claimed the third spot, while pop stars Sabrina Carpenter and Justin Timberlake finished fourth and fifth respectively.

Angela Aguilar, Drake Bell, Tracy Chapman, Dave Grohl and Angelina Mango rounded out the Top 10 of Musician Global Trending Music Searches for the year.

Other categories and breakdowns with the U.S. and other countries can be found through Google's Year In Search for 2024.

