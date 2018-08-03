Royal Tusk just inked a worldwide deal with eOne ahead of the release of their Tusk II album this fall and they've teamed up with Loudwire to bring you the exclusive premiere of their new song "Aftermath."

The driving guitar and drum work of the song pulls the listener in, with vocalist Daniel Carriere hitting his upper register nearly reaching a scream on the song. Take a listen to the track in the player above.

"'Aftermath' laments the way the constant bombardment of horrific events has desensitized us to ultra-violence," says Carriere, who sings, “I should be losing sleep / But losing isn’t enough / Because there’s not a tragedy so bad it keeps me up.”

Royal Tusk's Tusk II album is on track for an Oct. 26 street date via eOne. Pre-orders for the album will begin on Aug. 6 at this location, and those who pre-order the album via iTunes will get "Aftermath" as an instant gratification track. The song is also available on all streaming platforms as of today.

