Royal Tusk’s Sandy MacKinnon Burns His Face Off While Quarantine Cooking

With metalheads nationwide entering their second month of quarantine, it’s the perfect time to learn or perfect a new skill! Thankfully, Royal Tusk bassist Sandy MacKinnon has arrived to teach you how to make a hardy chicken stew from scratch.

MacKinnon readies his instant pot for the recipe, haphazardly chopping onions and friggin’ taters after nearly burning his hands off from a hot faucet. He continues with some supreme celery and carrot chopping, making a mess in his kitchen as veggie pieces go flying everywhere.

After half the veggies missed the instant pot and landed all over his counter, Sandy takes you through the proper way to mix up tomatoes in the can. Never start the mixer first, because you’ll have tomato juice flying everywhere. The bassist completes his epic recipe with a lavish mix of legumes and some succulent chicken breast, pounding beers as the instant pot worked its magic for a 20-minute cook time.

The stew looked glorious once complete, but Sandy burned off his tongue before getting a proper taste. Watch Chef Sandy create his incredible chicken stew in the video above. To grab a copy of Royal Tusk’s latest album, Tusk II, click here.