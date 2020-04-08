Former Runaways vocalist Cherie Currie is on her way back with her first solo album in four years. Blvds of Splendor is on target for a digital release on April 28 via Blackheart Records and it features a number of well known guest contributors.

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, Guns N' Roses' Slash and Duff McKagan, former GN'R drummer Matt Sorum, The Distillers' Brody Dalle, Juliette Lewis and The Veronicas all lend a hand on the forthcoming release. Sorum also serves as the producer on the Blvds of Splendor album.

“Cherie’s voice tells it all, she is the real deal. And now more than ever that voice tells the story of where’s she’s been in her life. This record is about who Cherie Currie is now. We’ve waited a long time to hear this icon of Rock N’ Roll do what she does best. I’m very proud to be a part of this album by one of the best female singers of all time.” said Sorum.

The album has been in the works for years, with Currie and Sorum initially starting on tracks back in 2010 while Currie was promoting The Runaways movie. The vocalist was sidelined due a significant injury, as was injured and fell while working on one of her chainsaw carvings. The near death incident off a hilltop scaffolding left Currie with partial face paralysis and severe head trauma, with a recovery time that took over 10 months.

Stepping away from the record briefly, Currie recorded an album with Brie Darling last year titled The Motivator. After supporting that album, she now returns to finally issue the Blvds of Splendor record.

“I’ve never had so much fun making a record before. We all looked at each other and went, ‘Oh my God, there’s magic happening here,'” Cherie said of the album, which initially arrived as a limited Record Store Day release in 2019, but now gets a worldwide digital release.

In addition to the 12-track set, Currie has bolstered the collection with three bonus tracks including a remake of The Runaways' "Queens of Noise" with special guests Brody Dalle, The Veronicas and Juliette Lewis with Sorum on drums. See video footage from the recording session below, along with the album artwork and track listing.

"Queens of Noise" will be offered as an instant grat track when you pre-order the album at this location.

Watch Footage of Cherie Currie + Friends Recording "Queens of Noise"

Cherie Currie, Blvds of Splendor Artwork + Track Listing

Blackheart Records

1. Mr. X

2. Roxy Roller

3. You Wreck Me

4. Black Magic

5. Blvds of Splendor

6. Force To Be Reckoned With

7. Bad and Broken

8. Rock & Roll Oblivion

9. Shades

10. Draggin' the Line

11. Breakout

12. The Air That I Breathe

13. What Do All the People Know? – Bonus Track

14. Gimme – Bonus Track

15. Queens of Noise – Bonus Track