Kid Listening to Metallica Just Wants Mom to Leave Her Alone

A young kid gets caught by her mother listening to Metallica's classic "Master of Puppets" in a viral TikTok video from last week. The cute clip has the internet smiling thanks to the child's somewhat sassy reaction to her sneaky parent. Hey mom, let me listen to Metallica in peace!

Have you ever been caught listening to heavy metal? Or have you yourself caught a child listening to it? After all, sometimes all you wanna do is be alone with your metal music.

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

"She's definitely my kid," TikTok user Megan Meyer (@meganmunster) says of her sassy metalhead spawn. "She's gonna be a problem when she's a teenager," the mom adds in the caption.

In the video, after briefly spying on her daughter rocking out in the mirror, the mom asks, "Are you listening to Metallica?" The child answers "Yes" before replying that she's just putting on makeup. "Okay, sorry!" the mother humorously guffaws.

Was the kid listening to "Master of Puppets" thanks to its renewed popularity after appearing in Netflix's Stranger Things last year? In the show, the metalhead character Eddie Munson plays "Master of Puppets" on the guitar in a pivotal scene.

Metallica's next album, 72 Seasons, arrives on April 14. New song "Lux Æterna" emerged last November. Get Metallica tickets here. See their 2023 tour dates below.

Sassy Kid Listening to Metallica Can't Be Bothered - Jan. 14, 2023

