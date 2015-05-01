Sebastian Bach will be hitting the road this summer on his '18 & Live' tour, trekking across the U.S. and Canada during June and July. The former Skid Rowvocalist will kick things off on June 9 in Portland, Ore. and will hit venues all over North America, before ending at the Chameleon Club in Lancaster, Pa. on July 5. We've added a full list of the dates that have been announced and the official tour poster below.

Those interested in buying tickets can head to Bach’s website and for those fans looking for an extra special experience, VIP meet & greet passes can be purchased here.

Loudwire had the chance to speak with Bach after his show in Sacramento last week. During the chat, the singer hinted at the release of these tour dates, plus announced that he is set to marry his fiancée Suzanne Le in August.

He also talked about not having had contact with Skid Row members in the past 19 years. Bach states, “How can you be mad at somebody for something they did 19 years ago? I mean really, let’s get serious: It’s not like I saw him last week and threw him down a flight of stairs or anything. I haven’t seen that guy in 19 years. I don’t even know what to say. It’s insanity.” He went on to apologize to all the Skid Row fans out there that the band has never acknowledged their legacy by putting out a DVD or vinyl or box set. To read the full interview, head here.

Sebastian Bach '18 & Live' North American Tour Dates

6/9 -- Portland, Ore. -- Dante's

6/10 -- Seattle, Wash. -- Nectar

6/12 - Edmonton, Alberta, Canada -- Century Casino

6/13 - Calgary, Alberta, Canada -- Deerfoot Inn & Casino

6/14 - Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada -- The Pump Roadhouse

6/16 -- Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada - Obrian's

6/17 -- Brandon, Manitoba, Canada -- Trails West

6/18 -- Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada -- The Oak

6/19 -- Spring Lake Park, Minn. -- Pov's 65

6/20 -- Sioux City, Iowa -- Historic 4th Street

6/22 -- Des Moines, Iowa -- Val Air Ballroom

6/24 -- Kansas City, Mo. -- The Riot Room

6/27 -- Joliet, Ill. -- Mojoes

6/28 -- Sterling Heights, Mich. -- Freedom Heights

6/30 -- Kent, Ohio -- The Outpost

7/1 -- Fort Wayne, Ind. -- Pierre's Entertainment Center

7/2 -- Dayton, Ohio -- Oddbody's

7/3 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. -- Altar Bar

7/5 -- Lancaster, Pa. -- Chameleon Club