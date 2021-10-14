Backing tracks are one of the most polarizing pieces of technology in music — artists either use them or hate them. Sebastian Bach is part of the latter group, and claims that bands who use them will never be able to replace classic rock acts, because they don't.

"I see all the time our bands are leaving us," Bach told Ultimate Classic Rock. "You know, David Lee Roth's retiring, and KISS say they're gonna be done by next year. So I do feel a responsibility, to the fans and to rock 'n' roll, to have respect for the stage."

"I don't see a lot of bands coming up that are going to replace [the classic rock stars] because too many of them rely on tapes, and that's not gonna last the test of time," the singer continued. "There's gonna be a time when those tape bands are gonna have to do it for real, and people are gonna go, 'This is a fucking joke.' And I just know that real musicians hit your heart way more hard than guys miming to a tape.”

Bach mentioned Neil Peart and Eddie Van Halen as examples of renowned musicians who spent hours a day practicing their instruments, whereas many people entertain themselves with video games and other forms of technology nowadays. The rocker himself still spends hours a day priming his vocals in order to maintain them.

The former Skid Row frontman is currently embarking on a U.S. tour in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the band's 1991 album Slave to the Grind, where he's performing it in its entirety. See his remaining dates here.