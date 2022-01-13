Sebastian Bach Posts Britney Spears-Inspired Selfie, Details Weight Loss Journey

Many people have used their downtime during the pandemic to focus on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and rockers are no exception. Sebastian Bach has posted a Britney Spears-inspired selfie on his Instagram, and detailed his recent weight loss journey.

Aside from COVID-19, one of the more heavily-covered topics in the media over the last year or so was the "Free Britney" movement, an effort to put pressure on judges to end Spears' conservatorship, which she was placed under in 2008. As of this past November, the conservatorship ended, and the singer has used her newfound freedom to flaunt what she's got on her social media pages.

"In the spirit of Ms. Britney Spears, here is a picture of me just waking up today looking in the mirror. Why am I posting this? For one simple reason," Bach wrote in the caption for his post. "I have lost around 35 pounds since August 2021. Am I exactly where I want to be? Not yet. Am I heading in the right direction? You better believe it."

"Rock 'n' roll does a body good! So does completely changing your diet and exercising as much as possible," he added. "I will be 54 years old in April. If I can do it, so can you! I am not letting up for anything."

See the image below.

Strength isn't the only health benefit people gain from exercising regularly. Medline Plus notes that physical activity reduces risk of heart disease and some cancers, helps maintain blood sugar and insulin levels, improves sleep and more. Additionally — and this is especially relevant now — a study in the British Journal of Sports Medicine has found that exercise can help prevent people who contract COVID-19 from experiencing severe illness [via Harvard Health Publishing].