‘I Am Not Perfect’ – Sebastian Bach Shares Candid Apology Amid Marital Difficulties

Sebastian Bach has shown a very candid and human side to himself, issuing a public apology after several posts on social media the night before that reflected some difficulties in his marriage.

The singer has since deleted his previous posts and served up his apology after sharing several photos that reflected his anguished mindset at the time.

In his Facebook post, he explained, "Sincerely apologize for my posts on social media last night. I came home to an empty house and had a very strong emotional reaction to that. I am very sorry for posting anything when I am in serious pain. I apologize."

He continued, "I am just so in love with my wife, a world without her in it is very difficult to envision. To be honest, when i am not with my wife i get extremely jealous of anybody who is actually with her. i know that is a flaw and I am sorry I am not perfect that is for sure. When I am away from my wife I get insecure because I love being in the same room as her more than anything in this world."

Bach added, "I would be very upset if anyone thought anything bad about my wife. That is not my intention in any way. It is my jealousy that caused these emotions. My love for Suzanne makes me very jealous but that is my fault and my fault only. I love you Suzanne & I hope you are well. I hope you allow me to love again #ToLiveAgain."

What Fans Were Saying About Sebastian Bach's Apology

In the aftermath of Bach's apology, the singer received some sincere, considerate support from fans as well as some thoughtful unsolicited advice.

One commenter stated, "Some unsolicited advice if I may, stay off [social media] when it comes to your relationship. Nothing good comes from it. Speak to people you trust rather than on a public forum. Take care of yourself and your heart. You will get through this and be better for it."

Another person noted, "I love that you can admit this. This is part of growth as an adult. But continuing on to your healing journey and getting to the bottom of your abandonment issues is going to be key. Thank you for your honesty."

A third person added, "Night time is always the worst for the intrusive thoughts but working on yourself is important. Therapy is also a really healthy option. I'm sorry you're having trouble in your personal life and I hope you find peace and happiness once again soon."

"Praying it all works out for you," offered another fan. "This post proves you have the heart and sensitivity I knew you always had after meeting you over 30 plus years ago. At the end of the day, you are a big mush."

"Takes a very big man to take accountability for his actions. Here's hoping with some counseling and help you and her can work through this. If it can't be your friends/family and fans will be there to help your through it," stated another person.

Meanwhile other fans provided bible scripture and reading recommendations that could possibly provide Bach some assistance as well in working through his issues.

Sebastian Bach in 2024

The singer continues to tour in support of his latest album, Child Within the Man. His current tour leg has stops remaining in West Hollywood and Roseville, California as well as Larchwood, Iowa. There's also a Dec. 14 date on the books with Lita Ford in Green Bay, Wisconsin. See all the current Sebastian Bach tour dates and get ticketing information through his website.