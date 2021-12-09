Sebastian Bach Changes Lyric That Contains Homophobic Slur Live

For those who have seen Sebastian Bach perform in recent years, you may have noticed that he switched the lyrics to a certain song that contained a homophobic slur. Bach acknowledged the edit on Twitter after a fan pointed it out, and thanked the singer for doing so.

The track in question is Skid Row's "Sweet Little Sister," which appeared on their 1989 eponymous debut album. The lyrics originally said, "The petting's getting heavy, got my tongue in her ear / Her friend is doing time for kicking ass on a queer."

As Ultimate Classic Rock pointed out, the vocalist has changed the words to, "Her friend is doing time for knocking over a beer," and he's been performing it this way for a few years now.

"You kicked ass last night in SF! As a lifetime fan who has seen you everywhere from Hammerjacks to N.Y. Steel to Broadway — who happens to be gay — I thank you for changing the lyrics to SLS. Words matter! You fuckin' rock!" an attendee of Bach's recent San Francisco show wrote.

"Yes they do. Very cool that someone actually noticed," the frontman wrote back on Twitter.

As noted on Setlist.fm, "Sweet Little Sister" has been a staple in Bach's setlist for years now. See a video of him performing the song during the San Francisco show, which took place on Dec. 6, below.

The tour that the singer is currently wrapping up is in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Skid Row's Slave to the Grind, which will conclude next week (Dec. 17) in San Diego, Calif. There are five total shows left in the run — see the full list here.

Sebastian Bach - 'Sweet Little Sister' Live 2021