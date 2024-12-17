Sebastian Bach Names Some of His Favorite Rock Albums (And Why)

Sebastian Bach was asked to pick his five favorite albums of all time during an episode of AXS TV's Vinyl Obsession podcast.

The singer didn't technically accomplish the task, as he explained that he loves too much different music to narrow his taste down to five choices only.

"So when they said, 'Pick your top five records,' I can't do that. I listen to different music for — I can't compare Steely Dan to Mercyful Fate," Bach said toward the end of the episode.

He did, however, pick out some albums he loves from the record store where the episode was filmed, and in no particular order, explained what he appreciates about them so much. After discussing the records he was able to find in the store, he talked about a few that weren't in stock as well.

KISS, Rock and Roll Over (1976)

Bach started the list with KISS' fifth studio album Rock and Roll Over, referring to it as his favorite KISS album and the song "Take Me" as his favorite song by them. He recalled being 9 years old the first time he heard it, and by the time he got to see them live in concert two years later, he was a massive fan.

Rush, Exit... Stage Left (Live) (1981)

This second choice was a little confusing, as Bach said it's not actually one of his favorite albums. But from there, he pivoted to another Canadian band called Max Webster, who recorded a song called "Battle Scar" with Rush in 1980. Bach suggested that Rush fans are "missing out" if they're not familiar with Max Webster.

Rush, 2112 (1976)

The rocker went with another Rush album for his third pick — this time, their fourth studio album 2112, which he said he originally picked up because of the pressing. He emphasized that the first pressings of records always sound different than later versions, and suggested vinyl enthusiasts look for Warner Brothers album that have a palm tree label on them.

Van Halen, Women and Children First (1980)

Bach didn't go into detail about his reasoning for this selection, but he mentioned Van Halen a couple of times throughout the episode, including blasting their music while driving around with his friends when he was a teenager.

The singer also named The Allman Brothers Band, The Eagles and Willie Nelson as other artists he's always been a fan of. See the full episode below.

Sebastian Bach Names Some of His Favorite Rock Albums (And Why)