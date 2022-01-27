Sebastian Bach Slams Artists Who Side With Joe Rogan Over Neil Young

The Neil Young and Joe Rogan saga continues. with others chiming in. Sebastian Bach has taken to social media to slam artists, and just about anyone else, who sides with Rogan over Young in the recent Spotify debacle.

In case you missed what's been going on, Young called on Spotify to remove either his music catalog or Rogan's podcast, as he felt Rogan has been spreading misinformation about vaccines through his massively popular podcast platform. The streaming company, in turn, pulled Young's music from their library.

Many musicians have been sharing their sentiments about the subject, including Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta, who wrote a tweet earlier this week (Jan. 25) that reads, "Spotify doesn't care Neil. Rogan is not your problem. Start your own streaming service where you pay bands more than what Spotify pays, then they’ll care."

Shinedown's Zach Myers replied to Jasta's post, writing, "He doesn’t have a problem with them paying artist crumbs... but huge problem with a guy just free thinking. Super lolz."

Bach directly quoted Jasta's tweet, and said, "Misinformation about the vaccines is everybody's problem. Neil Young is doing this because he wants rock 'n' roll to exist and his fans to live. This other guy is a complete jackass who doesn't give a shit about anybody or anything except himself."

Jasta replied, "C'mon my podcast to discuss, Twitter ain't the place."

Today, the former Skid Row singer popped back on Twitter to further prove his point.

"Imagine calling yourself a rocker yet siding with some dude who has a podcast over Neil Young. You can stick to listening to your podcast and I will stick to listening to Neil Young," he remarked.

See all the aforementioned posts below.

While the vocalist's tweet wasn't a direct dig at anyone, Disturbed's David Draiman "applauded" Spotify for removing Young's music on his own social media, and said that it was "the right call."