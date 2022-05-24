Sebastian Bach recently visited his stepson's third grade music class to encourage the young musician and his fellow learners.

The former Skid Row singer and his wife, Suzanne Le Bach, subsequently shared a video of the interaction between rock star and pupils.

Trace, Sebastian's stepson, showed off his guitar playing to the class at Staton Elementary School in Las Vegas. Sebastian, now a solo artist, resides in the resort city with his family.

During Trace's performance, Sebastian got the students to clap along with his guitar playing. Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

"Some highlights from visiting Trace's school," Suzanne wrote alongside the clip that was posted by both her and Sebastian on social media this week. "@sebastianbach teaching #3rdgrade #music #class So much fun! Thank you @statonpioneers for having us, and thank you Mrs. Guinn for the invite!"

In the video, Trace, who would be about 8 or 9 years old in third grade, performs a simple chord pattern through an overdriven guitar amp. And while his technique may be rudimentary, it's quite clear that the young musician has the chops to progress.

"That's pretty cool, right?" Sebastian gushes of his stepson's guitar riffing to the class. "That's Trace's! He's got lots of songs like that, that he came up with."

Sebastian, who has been married once before, wed Suzanne in 2015. She has two sons, including Trace. Sebastian has three children of his own from a previous marriage.

Sebastian Bach Visits 3rd Grade Music Class