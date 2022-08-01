Watch Security Guard Crowd Surf at Metal Festival

Fans?! Why should they get to have all the fun? As it turned out, a security guard at the 2022 edition of the Vagos Metal Festival got in a little crowd surfing action of his own.

Video was posted to the Facebook account of metal act Wind Rose (seen below), who offered, "Our show at Vagos Metal Fest was so cool the security crowd surfed."

The unnamed "yellow vest" is seen heading into the crowd doing a stomach first crowd surf, but rather than being passed around, it appears as though he has a core group of handlers who safely navigate him through a portion of the crowd, circling back toward the stage before dropping him safely in the arms of one of his fellow security guards.

But it's clear that the guard is enjoying being on the other side of his usual gig, taking in the show from atop the audience before heading back to the front of his stage to make sure that crowd surfers and other audience members are safe.

The Vagos Metal Festival took place over this past weekend in Vagos, Portugal, highlighted by sets from Dimmu Borgir, Testament, Emperor, Trollfest and others.

Watch a Security Guard Crowd Surf at the 2022 Vagos Metal Festival