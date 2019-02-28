See Record Store Day 2019’s Rock + Metal Releases

The Alarm, Strength ‘85 – 2LP

Alien Weaponry, Tu – LP

Bad Religion, “My Sanity / Chaos From Within” – 7” vinyl

Basement, Be Here Now – 7” colored vinyl

Beartooth, Be Sides – 7” vinyl

Frank Black, Frank Black - LP

Frank Black, Teenager of the Year - 2LP

Cheap Trick, The Epic Archive – 2LP

Alice Cooper, Dirty Diamonds – LP

Cherie Currie, Blvd of Splendor – LP

The Dead Weather – Be Still – 3” vinyl

Death Grips, “Steroids (Crouching Tiger Hidden Grabber Remix)” – LP

Def Leppard, The Story So Far Vol. 2/B-Sides – 2LP

Dio, Last in Line – 12” Picture Disc

The Doors, London Fog – 10” vinyl

Foo Fighters, “Big Me” – 3” vinyl

Ace Frehley, Spaceman – 12” picture disc

Generation X, Your Generation (Winstanley Mix) – 7” colored vinyl

Goblin, Yell – 7” vinyl

Green Day, Woodstock 1994 – LP

Green Jelly, Cereal Killer Sounds – LP

Green River, Live at the Tropicana 1984 – LP

Greta Van Fleet, From the Fires – LP

Halestorm, “Buzz / Chemical” – 7” colored vinyl

Hawkwind, The 1999 Party / Live at the Chicago Auditorium – 2LP

High on Fire, “Bat Salad” – 12” vinyl single

The Interrupters, “She’s Kerosene” – 3” vinyl

Jethro Tull, North Sea Oil – 10” vinyl

L7, Burn Baby – 7” vinyl

Mark Lanegan Band, Stitch It Up – 7” vinyl

Mastodon, “Stairway to Nick John” – 10” vinyl

Brian May, New Horizons – 12” vinyl

The Menzingers, “No Penance / Cemetery’s Garden” – 7” vinyl

Chuck Mosley, Joe Haze Sessions – 7” vinyl

Motorhead, “Overkill / Bomber” – 2 X 7” vinyl

Motorhead, “Rockaway Beach” – 7” vinyl

My Chemical Romance, The Black Parade Is Dead (Live in Mexico) – 2LP

Pearl Jam, Live at Easy Street – LP

Justin Courtney Pierre, Open Mic at the Lo-Fi, Vol. 1 – 12” vinyl

The Pietasters, Willis – LP

Iggy Pop, “The Villagers / Pain and Suffering” – 7” vinyl

Iggy Pop, Hippodrome, Paris 1977 – 2LP

Queen, “Bohemian Rhapsody” – 2 X 12” picture disc

Queen, “Bohemian Rhapsody / I’m in Love With My Car” – 7” vinyl

The Raconteurs, Store Bought Bones – 3” vinyl

Ramones, Live at the Palladium – 2LP

Rancid, “Ruby Soho” – 3” vinyl

Rush, Hemispheres – 12” picture disc

Sunn O))), Life Metal – 2LP, CD

Saxon, Thunderbolt (Singles) – 4 X 7” vinyl

Seven Mary Three, American Standard – LP

Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Ledbetter Heights – 2LP

Chad Smith & Josh Klinghoffer, “Jeepster / Monolith” – 7” vinyl

Joe Strummer, The Rockfield Studio Tracks – 12” vinyl

The Struts, Young & Dangerous – LP

Sublime, NUGS: Best of the Box – LP

Serj Tankian, “Harakiri” – LP

Thrice, Palms – Deeper Wells – 12” vinyl

The Used, Live From Maida Vale – 10” vinyl

Various Artists, No Alternative – 2LP

Various Artists, The Crow soundtrack – 2LP

Various Artists, Transformers – The Album – LP

Various Artists, Transformers: Dark of the Moon – LP

Various Artists, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen - 2LP

Various Artists, Howard Stern’s Private Parts – 2LP

Violent Femmes, Hallowed Ground – LP

Weezer, Teal Album – LP

Weezer, Dusty Gems and Raw Nuggets – LP

Jack White, “Love Interruption” – 3” vinyl

The White Stripes, “Candy Cane Child” – 3” vinyl

The Wonder Years, Live From Maida Vale – 10” vinyl