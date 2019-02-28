See Record Store Day 2019’s Rock + Metal Releases
Vinyl aficionados, the day has come! Record Store Day 2019 will take place April 13 this year, and we've now got the list of what special platters and collector's items will be arriving in stores for the special day.
Some of the top items out there for rock and metal fans includes Mastodon covering Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven" as a tribute to their late manager Nick John, Green Day's star-making, mud-tossing set from Woodstock '94 finally being pressed on vinyl, special live releases from My Chemical Romance, Pearl Jam and the Ramones and vinyl singles from Bad Religion, Halestorm, Foo Fighters, Rancid and Jack White.
You'll also find a b-sides set from Beartooth, Dio, Ace Frehley, Rush and Queen picture discs and a number of soundtracks and compilations available.
Pearl Jam, who are issuing their Live at Easy Street LP, are this year's Record Store Day ambassadors and they share their love for record stores in this teaser video. Check out the selection of rock and metal Record Store Day releases below, and to view the entire list of options, head here.
Record Store Day 2019 Rock + Metal Releases
The Alarm, Strength ‘85 – 2LP
Alien Weaponry, Tu – LP
Bad Religion, “My Sanity / Chaos From Within” – 7” vinyl
Basement, Be Here Now – 7” colored vinyl
Beartooth, Be Sides – 7” vinyl
Frank Black, Frank Black - LP
Frank Black, Teenager of the Year - 2LP
Cheap Trick, The Epic Archive – 2LP
Alice Cooper, Dirty Diamonds – LP
Cherie Currie, Blvd of Splendor – LP
The Dead Weather – Be Still – 3” vinyl
Death Grips, “Steroids (Crouching Tiger Hidden Grabber Remix)” – LP
Def Leppard, The Story So Far Vol. 2/B-Sides – 2LP
Dio, Last in Line – 12” Picture Disc
The Doors, London Fog – 10” vinyl
Foo Fighters, “Big Me” – 3” vinyl
Ace Frehley, Spaceman – 12” picture disc
Generation X, Your Generation (Winstanley Mix) – 7” colored vinyl
Goblin, Yell – 7” vinyl
Green Day, Woodstock 1994 – LP
Green Jelly, Cereal Killer Sounds – LP
Green River, Live at the Tropicana 1984 – LP
Greta Van Fleet, From the Fires – LP
Halestorm, “Buzz / Chemical” – 7” colored vinyl
Hawkwind, The 1999 Party / Live at the Chicago Auditorium – 2LP
High on Fire, “Bat Salad” – 12” vinyl single
The Interrupters, “She’s Kerosene” – 3” vinyl
Jethro Tull, North Sea Oil – 10” vinyl
L7, Burn Baby – 7” vinyl
Mark Lanegan Band, Stitch It Up – 7” vinyl
Mastodon, “Stairway to Nick John” – 10” vinyl
Brian May, New Horizons – 12” vinyl
The Menzingers, “No Penance / Cemetery’s Garden” – 7” vinyl
Chuck Mosley, Joe Haze Sessions – 7” vinyl
Motorhead, “Overkill / Bomber” – 2 X 7” vinyl
Motorhead, “Rockaway Beach” – 7” vinyl
My Chemical Romance, The Black Parade Is Dead (Live in Mexico) – 2LP
Pearl Jam, Live at Easy Street – LP
Justin Courtney Pierre, Open Mic at the Lo-Fi, Vol. 1 – 12” vinyl
The Pietasters, Willis – LP
Iggy Pop, “The Villagers / Pain and Suffering” – 7” vinyl
Iggy Pop, Hippodrome, Paris 1977 – 2LP
Queen, “Bohemian Rhapsody” – 2 X 12” picture disc
Queen, “Bohemian Rhapsody / I’m in Love With My Car” – 7” vinyl
The Raconteurs, Store Bought Bones – 3” vinyl
Ramones, Live at the Palladium – 2LP
Rancid, “Ruby Soho” – 3” vinyl
Rush, Hemispheres – 12” picture disc
Sunn O))), Life Metal – 2LP, CD
Saxon, Thunderbolt (Singles) – 4 X 7” vinyl
Seven Mary Three, American Standard – LP
Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Ledbetter Heights – 2LP
Chad Smith & Josh Klinghoffer, “Jeepster / Monolith” – 7” vinyl
Joe Strummer, The Rockfield Studio Tracks – 12” vinyl
The Struts, Young & Dangerous – LP
Sublime, NUGS: Best of the Box – LP
Serj Tankian, “Harakiri” – LP
Thrice, Palms – Deeper Wells – 12” vinyl
The Used, Live From Maida Vale – 10” vinyl
Various Artists, No Alternative – 2LP
Various Artists, The Crow soundtrack – 2LP
Various Artists, Transformers – The Album – LP
Various Artists, Transformers: Dark of the Moon – LP
Various Artists, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen - 2LP
Various Artists, Howard Stern’s Private Parts – 2LP
Violent Femmes, Hallowed Ground – LP
Weezer, Teal Album – LP
Weezer, Dusty Gems and Raw Nuggets – LP
Jack White, “Love Interruption” – 3” vinyl
The White Stripes, “Candy Cane Child” – 3” vinyl
The Wonder Years, Live From Maida Vale – 10” vinyl