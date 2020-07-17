Seether Find a ‘Sexy Groove’ for Shame in New Song ‘Bruised and Bloodied’
Seether continue the build up to their Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum album by unleashing the new song "Bruised and Bloodied."
Despite the dark title, even darker lyrics and a killer bass open, the track eventually becomes one of the catchier and poppier tracks you'll hear off the upcoming record. That's by design, according to singer Shaun Morgan, who reveals, "'Bruised and Bloodied’ is a mix of self-deprecation and rage, neatly wrapped up in a sexy groove with a big shiny pop bow on top. Essentially, it is a combination of shame and sadness delivered in a cheerful way, as I've always enjoyed juxtaposing jaded lyrics with a jubilant melody."
For a closer examination, just check out the lyrics for the song below:
Add meat to the body abandon your own welfare
Feel safe in the knowledge that you’ll save yourself with prayer
Disgrace everybody then bask in the afterglow
If I beat myself it seems like you just don’t care at all
It’s really fucking pitiful
I’m not asking to pray about
Parade around
Or save somebody
Lost the courage I’m craven now
You’re way too proud
All bruised and bloodied
Conceit so lovely you’ve led me into despair
This rape and pillage of all things that I hold dear
Deface my body with gifts that you now bestow
When I need somebody it seems like you’re just not there at all
It’s really fucking pitiful
I’m not asking to pray about
Parade around
Or save somebody
Lost the courage I’m craven now
You’re way too proud
All bruised and bloodied
These disembodied emotions are all laid bare
So please tell me when will I wake from this new nightmare
I’m not asking to pray about
Parade around
Or save somebody
Lost the courage I’m craven now
You’re way too proud
All bruised and bloodied
The song follows on the footsteps of their currently rising single "Dangerous" that has hit the Top 10 at Active Rock radio just three weeks after being released.
The new Seether album, Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum (that's translated to If You Want Peace, Prepare for War), is due Aug. 28. You can pre-order the album here and look into bundle options at this location.
Seether, "Bruised and Bloodied"
2020's Most Anticipated Rock + Metal Albums