Seether’s Shaun Morgan Hates Social Media, Calls It ‘Disgusting’

Social media is a very prominent part of modern society, but there's still a large population of people who choose not to use it. Seether frontman Shaun Morgan hates social media, and actually thinks it's partly responsible for mental illness and addiction in a lot of teenager's today.

During a chat with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez, Morgan explained how watching his daughter grow up in the age of social media has really shown him how detrimental it can be to one's self worth.

"I just had a massive traumatic experience with my 19-year-old daughter. She's the perfect case study for somebody who grew up for the past five or six years on Instagram, on Facebook, on all of these social media things, and how much of her self-esteem is so deeply embedded in little thumbs up and little likes and things from people she's never met and probably never will meet," the singer said.

Though there's been a lot of research and studies over the last several years that have shown the impacts of social media on humans, Morgan believes that the findings were discovered a bit too late.

"Let the kids have a childhood before you throw them online — which I think is absolutely disgusting that they want to monetize children — because that's really what it is," he continued. "They want to turn innocent children, little babies, into a product they can sell and market and make money off of. That in itself should make people abandon these platforms in disgust."

The frontman even compared the addictive nature of social media to that of alcohol and drug addiction, calling it "damaging," but noting that the companies don't care because they're making a profit.

"That's their business model. None of those people have a heart or a soul, to be honest. They're a slave to the dollar really."

To hear the full chat, tune into Loudwire Nights tonight at 7PM ET.

Just last month (Oct. 15) the band released their Vicennial 2 Decades of Seether hits collection. You pick that up here. Seether will perform a greatest hits set during their "Vicennial Moment" livestream on Nov. 11 at 9PM ET. Get details and tickets here.

Loudwire Nights with Toni Gonzalez airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.