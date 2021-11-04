Senses Fail have just unveiled the details to Hell Is In Your Head, their new album which will be out next summer. A music video for the new song "I'm Sorry I'm Leaving You" has just been released too.

Hell Is In Your Head is the eighth album from the New Jersey-based post-hardcore group, who last released If There Is a Light, It Will Find You in 2018. This one, however, will be their first with drummer Steve Carey, who replaced Chris Hornbrook in that same year. He's been in the saddle with Senses Fail for some time now, but he finally has a chance to showcase his own talents when it comes to leaving an imprint on the veteran group's legacy.

Carey does just that on "I'm Sorry I'm Leaving You," third track off the new record, preceded by "Lush Rimbaugh" and "Death by Water" (featuring Ice Nine Kills' Spencer Charnas). The drummer provides a steady bed of double kicks underneath the chorus, giving the song a perfectly heavy edge that connects well with those tight rhythmic chugs earlier on.

"I wrote this song about the constant struggling with making music and art as a living. I am constantly waiting for it to all fail and disappear even 20 years into a career. At no point do I ever feel safe," said singer Buddy Nielsen of the latest Hell Is In Your Head offering.

"After having a child, the relationship with this lifestyle became more strained," he continued, "Having to leave home and lose time with your child while also hoping that what you do continues to support your family and remains fulfilling is complicated. Continuing to improve and remove my own trauma in order to be a better father is the bases and goal of the song."

"The band has now become me and vice-versa. I’m trying to put myself on the map as a songwriter and as a complete musician, not just as a lyricist or the singer. This is where I had been planning to get to over the last three records. As a touring entity we are still five people, but when it comes down to the writing, it’s a solo vision as far as where I want to take it," added Nielsen.

Watch the music video for "I'm Sorry I'm Leaving You" below (lyrics via AZ Lyrics) and view the Hell Is In Your Head album art and track listing further down the page. Look for the new album to be out July 15 on Pure Noise Records and pre order your copy here.

Senses Fail, "I'm Sorry I'm Leaving" Lyrics

How much longer can I do this?

How much longer will anyone care?

Cause I've been spending my whole life waiting

For the other shoe to disappear I'm doing my best to keep it together

So my daughter never has to worry

I just wonder when this will all blow up in my face And I'm sorry that I leave

But I promise to, I promise to always come home This would all be easier

If I could just believe in God

But I would rather bet

That eternity is the love I show my daughter I've been trying to keep to together

I even found a new therapist

It's not my child's problem to clean up my mess

I promise my darling I'm doing my best And I'm sorry that I leave

But I promise to, I promise to always come home I'm sorry that I'm broken

I promise you I'll be whole again And I'm sorry

I'm doing my best to keep it together (I'm sorry)

I'm sorry

I'm doing my best to keep it together (I'm sorry) And I'm sorry that I leave

But I promise to, I promise to always come home I'm doing my best to keep it together

So my daughter never has to worry

I'm doing my best to keep it together

So my daughter never has to worry

Senses Fail, "I'm Sorry I'm Leaving" Music Video

Senses Fail, Hell Is In Your Head Album Art + Track Listing

Pure Noise Records

01. "Burial of the Dead"

02. "End of The World/A Game of Chess" (feat. Connie Sgarbossa)

03. "The Fire Sermon"

04. "I Am Error"

05. "Death by Water" (feat. Spencer Charnas)

06. "What the Thunder Said"

07. "Miles to Go"

08. "Lush Rimbaugh"

09. "Hell is in Your Head"

10. "I'm Sorry I'm Leaving"

11. "Grow Away from Me"