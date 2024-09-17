Tennis Legend Serena Williams Joins Weak Circle Pit at Green Day Show

Tennis legend Serena Williams continued her lifelong love of Green Day by celebrating with a trip around a circle pit at a recent show in Los Angeles.

As shared by fellow concertgoer and former DJ Rick Savage on the X social media platform, Williams was spotted with a friend in a lightly constructed circle pit that had started at the band's recent performance in Los Angeles. The tennis star seemed joyous making her way around the pit, lifting her purse skyward as she got out some of the energy of seeing the band live.

Admittedly, it was far from the intense circle pits you might see at most shows. There were a number of commenters expressing their disdain over the tame nature of the pit, with one humorously responding, "This is a conga line." That said, it didn't seem to dampen the moment for Williams who seemed to just be having fun with it all.

After the show, Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong remarked on social media about their L.A. performance, "Triumphant show Los Angeles!!! We gave it all! And so did you. Eternally grateful." Williams was one of those responding to the post, dropping a "Love you Billie!!!!!!" comment.

A History of Serena Williams Green Day Love

Williams passion for Green Day's music has been made public before. Notably in 2021, Billie Joe Armstrong revealed how the tennis superstar had become a fan during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

During the chat, Kimmel revealed that he learned of the tennis superstar's passion for Green Day music after receiving a tour of Wimbledon from Williams during the 2012 Olympics in London. When Kimmel offered to hold off on the tour during this period where Williams was focused on winning for her country, she responded, "No, no. You introduced me to Green Day so I owe you."

Williams had in fact met the band during an appearance on Kimmel's show and apparently her fandom has led her to a fair share of Green Day gigs over the years.

READ MORE: The Setlist From Green Day's Legendary Mud-Filled Woodstock '94 Appearance

Armstrong shared his own Serena stories, explaining, “We would run into her in different countries in Europe because she was kicking everybody’s ass in that particular country. She would then come to the show and … Well, I think she would literally try to see how fast she could beat her opponent so she could actually come to the gig.”

He then added, “She would end up showing up and would always ask us to play this song ‘Disappearing Boy,’ which is a song we wrote years and years ago. She’s great, one of the sweetest people.”

Billie Joe Armstrong Speaks With Jimmy Kimmel About Green Day Superfan Serena Williams