Welcome back, Sevendust, who are giving you the energy to power through your Wednesday with the propulsive adrenaline rush of a new song titled "Fence." It comes as the first piece of music from the band's forthcoming album, Truth Killer, which is now en route for a July 28 release through the band's new label home, Napalm Records.

Reuniting with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, the band has crafted a 12-song journey that should appease longtime fans of the band. As stated, kicking things off is a powerful new song titled "Fence" that actually closes the album. The song comes accompanied by a claymation music video directed by Ollie Jones that finds the band's members turning into zombies after becoming exposed to a chemical leak. You can watch that below.

Sevendust, "Fence"

In addition to "Fence," fans can look forward to such standouts as the introspective "I Might Let the Devil Win," the classic Sevendust sounding "Everything" and "Holy Water" as well as the album's title track. The full track listing and artwork for the Truth Killer album can be seen below. Pre-orders are also being taken at this location, with the album being available in a variety of formats.

You can also look for Sevendust working through their substantial catalog and even perhaps adding some of the new material during their tour with Alter Bridge in April and May. See all the dates listed below and get your tickets here.

Sevendust, Truth Killer Album Artwork + Track Listing

sevendust, truth killer album art Napalm Records loading...

I Might Let The Devil Win

Truth Killer

Won’t Stop The Bleeding

Everything

No Revolution

Sick Mouth

Holy Water

Leave Hell Behind

Superficial Drug

Messenger

Love And Hate

Fence

Sevendust 2023 Tour Dates

April 22 – Orlando, Fla. @ WJRR Earthday Birthday 2023

April 28 – Newark, N.J. @ WDHA’s Rock The Rock Fest

May 6 – Greensboro, N.C. @ Piedmont Hall *

May 7 – North Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach *

May 9 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte *

May 11 – Louisville, Ky. @ The Louisville Palace *

May 13 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Sick New World 2023

May 14 – Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal *

May 16 – Pensacola, Fla. @ Pensacola Saenger Theatre *

May 17 – New Orleans, La. @ Fillmore New Orleans *

May 19 – Dothan, Ala. @ The Plant *

May 20 – West Greenville, S.C. @ The Foundry at Judson Mill #

* Opening for Alter Bridge

# Headline show

sevendust, alter bridge, 2023 tour admat Napalm Records loading...