Sevendust’s Lajon Witherspoon – My 10 Favorite Albums When I Was a Teenager

Here are Sevendust singer Lajon Witherspoon's 10 favorite albums when he was a teenager.

As part of Loudwire's ongoing series where artists take us back to their youth and the albums they couldn't get enough of, Witherspoon really underscores how dynamic and eclectic his listening was as a teen. Usually, a more open musical mind comes later in life and it's rare (but exciting) to see the "Queen of Funk" Chaka Khan and Motorhead occupy spots in the same list.

Born Oct. 3, 1972, Witherspoon's teenage years were from late 1985 until October of 1992. Despite hair metal's commercial success at the time, it doesn't appear that much of that was on the singer's radar at the time, instead gravitating toward a lot of music that was actually outside the spectrum of heavy music.

Absorbing so many different styles and appreciating the differences in hit songwriting can reasonably explain why Sevendust are now 14 albums deep into their career, crafting big hits of their own every step of the way.

Truth Killer, the latest from Sevendust, boasts worthy additions to an impressive catalog, such as lead single "Fence," which can be heard below.

READ MORE: Alter Bridge's Myles Kennedy + Mark Tremonti - Our 10 Favorite Albums When We Were Teenagers

The camaraderie amongst the band's members is also to credit for their longevity.

"It's pretty amazing to be able to continue as brothers in this band, it's crazy that we still get together and write like those kids that did it 20-something years ago," he said. "That's the most real part of Sevendust, that youthful feeling once we get those instruments on and we're together," Witherspoon recently told Loudwire Nights radio host Chuck Armstrong.

Regarding his favorite albums as a teenager, the frontman comments, "Hopefully, people go and check out these timeless albums. I still go back to them all the time even now. These are the albums I grew up with and made me the artist I am today."

See those 10 albums below!

Get your copy of 'Truth Killer' on CD or vinyl and follow Sevendust on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube and Spotify. See all of the band's upcoming tour dates here.

Sevendust, "Fence" (Music Video)

Sevendust's Lajon Witherspoon - My 10 Favorite Albums When I Was a Teenager Sevendust singer Lajon Witherspoon looks back on the albums he loved the most during his teenage years.