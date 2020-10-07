Sevendust singer Lajon Witherspoon and his wife, Ashley, have released a statement revealing the tragic news of a miscarriage that has befallen the family.

In the statement, which was shared on social media, it was detailed that this year in particular has presented challenges for many before the Witherspoon family divulged that "complications arose that we were unable to plan for," and that the child the couple had been expecting, was lost despite the "best efforts of everyone involved," Ashley included.

The message, despite its somber news, also aspired to find strength in the love and support generated by Sevendust's fans, whom the band also considers to be family. "We love you and take care of each other," the group said in closing.

Hey y'all, As many of the extended Sevendust family are aware (you know you aren't fans to us, but our family), there was going to be another addition to the Witherspoon family band. We never take these blessings lightly and we know these crazy times present challenges for us all. Unfortunately, complications arose that we were unable to plan for. Even with the best efforts of everyone involved including my lovely wife Ashley, we lost our precious baby. We are so heartbroken. Thankfully Ashley is doing ok and with the support of y'all around us, we will get through this. We appreciate the immense outpouring of love that has come our way through this difficult time and for that we just wanted to say thank you from all of us. We love you and take care of each other.

Loudwire extends its deepest condolences to the Witherspoon family at this time. Our love and support is with you all the way.