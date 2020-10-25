Sevendust Drummer Morgan Rose Releasing Debut Solo Album

Sevendust are a talented bunch. Earlier this year we got guitarist Clint Lowery's solo album God Bless the Renegades. Singer Lajon Witherspoon has revealed he has a solo album in the works, and now drummer Morgan Rose has announced a solo record that will drop next month.

Per MetalSucks, the news was revealed during Sevendust's livestream concert Friday night (Oct. 23), appearing via a tease in the closing credits of the virtual event. The album will be titled Controlled Chaos, but no other details were revealed for the forthcoming record.

With touring hindered by the current pandemic, the timing for Rose's solo record works well despite Sevendust just releasing their Blood & Stone album on Friday.

This will be Rose's solo debut, though he has a full resume of credits outside of the group. He and Lowery previously released a record under the moniker Call Me No One. Rose has also drummed for Methods of Mayhem and lent his drumming expertise to music from Butch Walker and Eye Empire among others.

As for Sevendust's Blood & Stone, it features the band's cover of Soundgarden's "The Day I Tried to Live" as well as the recently released single "Blood From a Stone."