Sevendust are ready to squeeze a little more blood from their 13th studio album, Blood & Stone, announcing an expanded deluxe edition of the record that adds five fresh cuts including a brand new remix of the freshly released "What You've Become" done by former Ice Nine Kills musician Justin deBlieck.

The deBliex remix of "What You've Become" retains the emotional weight of the original track while introducing a massive string arrangement to the song.

In the lead up to this Friday's (Dec. 10) worldwide digital release of the expanded album, Sevendust will also preview snippets of two other additional tracks, with the "Dying to Kill" remix done by Periphery's Jake Bowen arriving this evening (Dec. 8) and a portion of the "Kill Me" remix done by Fire From the Gods' Richard Wicander dropping tomorrow (Dec. 9) morning.

While the three remixes make up five of the new additions for this expanded release, fans can also look forward to two additional cuts that were finished specifically to add to the collection. The tracks are "All I Really Know" and "What You Are." The full artwork and track listing for the set can be viewed below and you can pre-save/pre-order the set here.

Sevendust's Blood & Stone hit No. 2 on Billboard's Top Hard Rock Albums chart upon its release in October 2020. The album yielded their cover of Soundgarden's "The Day I Tried to Live" and "Dying to Live."

Sevendust, "What You've Become" (Justin deBlieck Remix)

Sevendust, Blood & Stone Deluxe Artwork + Track Listing

Rise Records

Dying To Live

Love

Blood From A Stone

Feel Like Going On

What You’ve Become

Kill Me

Nothing Left To See Here Anymore

Desperation

Criminal

Against The World

Alone

Wish You Well

The Day I Tried To Live

Dying To Live (Jake Bowen Remix)

Kill Me (Richard Wicander Remix)

What You’ve Become (Justin deBlieck Remix)

All I Really Know

What You Are