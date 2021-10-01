Shadow of Intent Brutalize on ‘From Ruin… We Rise’ + Announce 2022 Album ‘Elegy’
Shadow of Intent have unfurled another devastating new track, "From Ruin... We Rise," which accompanies the announcement of Elegy, their fourth album that is set for a Jan. 14 release next year.
The deathcore group hinted that more material was on the way after issuing "Intensified Genocide" and "Laid to Rest" over the summer, their first pieces of new music since 2019's Melancholy. Now, "From Ruin... We Rise" offers another glimpse at 2022's full length as Shadow of Intent continue to establish themselves as among the best of the new breed of deathcore that opens up the songwriting palette to more symphonic and melodic elements to counter those bone-snapping breakdowns.
"This song speaks about the inhumane suffering endured in the Ukraine," said vocalist Ben Duerr. "Surviving mass famine, slave labor, and essentially being used as cannon fodder in the world's largest war in history, the nation still retains their identity, even as they are gripped in civil strife. This song mourns their fallen, while hoping their innocents can remain strong, despite being locked in disarray and subjected to atrocities. Let this also be a reminder to our own compatriots that no matter the current political climate, no matter the disagreements, we will survive it, as we are one."
Watch the video for "From Ruin... We Rise" below and view the Elegy album art and track listing at the bottom of the page. Elegy drops Jan. 14 through Blood Blast Distribution and pre-orders can be placed here.
Shadow of Intent, "From Ruin... We Rise" Lyrics
Newcomers dance and sing
Relieved by the passing of spring
They feel the grace of the sun
Their misfortune has not yet begun
Where the men used to come for their drinks
Where the children would play endlessly
They have taken our everything
They know not what tomorrow shall bring
On the opposite side of the field
A vengeance that shall never yield
Fathers weep for their sons
Their suffering cannot be undone
Why cry?
From squalor and ruin we rise
They reap what they've sown
Arise, arise
Past the horizon lay paradise
But here the rivers run red
Dregs of the world seen through their eyes
Less than the dung below the flies
Fields of the dead bake in the light
Children, women and men, their bodies lie
Piled in the streets stacked six feet high
Tell me why, oh why
Limbs contorted
Anatomical morbid distortions
At a biblical limit the purging
In our hearts is a rage ever burning
Come the next morning
We attack with a thousand scornings
Look upon us like death is emerging
Beginning the righteous charge, disparaging
Now it's our turn for the scourging
With a hatred relentlessly swarming
Skies wail as rockets are hurling
Falling down to earth screaming and bursting
Miles, miles and miles of corpses
They bear witness to vindictive forces
As far as the eyes can see
If you saw it you wouldn't believe it
When will these fucking wars end?
Shadow of Intent, "From Ruin... We Rise"
Shadow of Intent, Elegy Album Art + Track Listing
01. "Farewell"
02. "Saurian King"
03. "The Coming Fire"
04. "Of Fury"
05. "Intensified Genocide"
06. "Life of Exile"
07. "Where Millions Have Come to Die"
08. "From Ruin... We Rise"
09. "Blood in the Sands of Time"
10. "Reconquest"
11. "Elegy I: Adapt"
12. "Elegy II: Devise"
13. "Elegy III: Overcome"