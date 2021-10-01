Shadow of Intent have unfurled another devastating new track, "From Ruin... We Rise," which accompanies the announcement of Elegy, their fourth album that is set for a Jan. 14 release next year.

The deathcore group hinted that more material was on the way after issuing "Intensified Genocide" and "Laid to Rest" over the summer, their first pieces of new music since 2019's Melancholy. Now, "From Ruin... We Rise" offers another glimpse at 2022's full length as Shadow of Intent continue to establish themselves as among the best of the new breed of deathcore that opens up the songwriting palette to more symphonic and melodic elements to counter those bone-snapping breakdowns.

"This song speaks about the inhumane suffering endured in the Ukraine," said vocalist Ben Duerr. "Surviving mass famine, slave labor, and essentially being used as cannon fodder in the world's largest war in history, the nation still retains their identity, even as they are gripped in civil strife. This song mourns their fallen, while hoping their innocents can remain strong, despite being locked in disarray and subjected to atrocities. Let this also be a reminder to our own compatriots that no matter the current political climate, no matter the disagreements, we will survive it, as we are one."

Watch the video for "From Ruin... We Rise" below and view the Elegy album art and track listing at the bottom of the page. Elegy drops Jan. 14 through Blood Blast Distribution and pre-orders can be placed here.

Shadow of Intent, "From Ruin... We Rise" Lyrics

Newcomers dance and sing

Relieved by the passing of spring

They feel the grace of the sun

Their misfortune has not yet begun

Where the men used to come for their drinks

Where the children would play endlessly

They have taken our everything

They know not what tomorrow shall bring

On the opposite side of the field

A vengeance that shall never yield

Fathers weep for their sons

Their suffering cannot be undone Why cry?

From squalor and ruin we rise

They reap what they've sown

Arise, arise

Past the horizon lay paradise

But here the rivers run red

Dregs of the world seen through their eyes

Less than the dung below the flies

Fields of the dead bake in the light

Children, women and men, their bodies lie

Piled in the streets stacked six feet high

Tell me why, oh why Limbs contorted

Anatomical morbid distortions

At a biblical limit the purging

In our hearts is a rage ever burning

Come the next morning

We attack with a thousand scornings

Look upon us like death is emerging

Beginning the righteous charge, disparaging Now it's our turn for the scourging

With a hatred relentlessly swarming

Skies wail as rockets are hurling

Falling down to earth screaming and bursting

Miles, miles and miles of corpses

They bear witness to vindictive forces

As far as the eyes can see

If you saw it you wouldn't believe it

When will these fucking wars end?

Shadow of Intent, "From Ruin... We Rise"

Shadow of Intent, Elegy Album Art + Track Listing

Blood Blast Distribution

01. "Farewell"

02. "Saurian King"

03. "The Coming Fire"

04. "Of Fury"

05. "Intensified Genocide"

06. "Life of Exile"

07. "Where Millions Have Come to Die"

08. "From Ruin... We Rise"

09. "Blood in the Sands of Time"

10. "Reconquest"

11. "Elegy I: Adapt"

12. "Elegy II: Devise"

13. "Elegy III: Overcome"